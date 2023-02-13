OU names new director of Sam Noble Museum of Natural History, pending Board of Regents' approval

OU named Janet Braun as director of the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History on Monday morning, pending the OU Board of Regents’ approval.
André-Denis Wright, senior vice president and provost for the Norman campus, announced Braun’s appointment.
“Her appointment is a testament to the keen oversight and strong leadership she has provided the museum in her role as interim director. She has devoted nearly 40 years to our organization, having worked in nearly every area, so she is uniquely qualified to serve as its leader,” Wright said. “We are sincerely grateful for her dedication.”
Braun earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in zoology from Memphis State University before earning her doctorate in zoology from OU.
Braun has served as interim director since 2020 and has served as curator of mammals, curator of genomic resources, head curator, head of building operations and associate director since joining the museum in 1984.
Additional contributions Braun has made to the museum include acquiring grants to improve genomic resources, archaeology and collections of mammals and recent invertebrates, the press release read. Braun’s research has focused on Argentinian mammals and their ecology, biogeography and systematics.
The discovery of 12 new species and genera partly stems from Braun’s research. She worked in Argentina from 1995-96 for a fellowship in the American Republics Research Program.
Braun earned the National Science Collections Alliance and Society for the Preservation of Natural History Collections Award for Exceptional Service, the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History Director’s Award for Service Beyond the Call, the Director’s Special Award and the American Society of Mammalogists President’s Special Award for Service.
In 2006, Braun established a centralized biorepository in Oklahoma, known as the Oklahoma Collection of Genomic Resources. She is a research journalist and has published over 120 professional papers, according to the press release.
“The Sam Noble Museum is a special place, providing a major connection between the University of Oklahoma and the people of Oklahoma. Providing Oklahoma with a nationally and internationally award-winning museum as part of its original staff will always be an important part of my personal and professional life,” Braun wrote. “As director, I am excited to provide the leadership so that we may continue to fulfill this mission.”
