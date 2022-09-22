OU names alumnus Jeffrey Harp university ombudsperson to foster community well-being, conflict resolution on campus

OU alumnus Jeffrey Harp will serve as the university ombudsperson to ensure OU community members have an “impartial, confidential space” to express concerns and seek guidance, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced Thursday afternoon.
Harp’s position is empowered by the Office of the President to function independently of all administrative and academic offices for faculty, staff and students, according to an email from Harroz.
“Jeffrey will help individuals manage and resolve conflicts within the university community early, informally, and at the lowest level possible, often without the need to pursue formal proceedings,” Harroz wrote. “The role supplements, but does not replace, the university’s existing avenues for formal conflict resolution.”
Harroz wrote that Harp will recommend solutions to university leadership to resolve systemic issues based on trends affecting the campus climate.
Harp earned two degrees from OU, including a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1987 and a Master of public administration in 2002, according to Harroz’s email.
Harp served for 15 years in the OU Police Department, starting as a student community service officer before becoming lieutenant, according to the email. Harp was also the chair of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor’s Safety and Security Task Force Training Subcommittee.
Harp served over two decades as the executive director of public safety at the University of Central Oklahoma. He was also a member of committees at UCO focused on safety and community well-being, including crisis response, behavioral assessment and threat assessment teams, according to the release.
“Having spent the entirety of his career in a university setting, Jeffrey will draw upon more than three decades of experience in law enforcement and community relations to reinforce our efforts to make OU a welcoming place to learn, study, and work,” Harroz wrote.
