OU morning news: Women's gymnastics makes NCAA finals

Norman City Council discusses annual action plan budget, Mayor Breea Clark announces future plans
The Norman City Council unanimously accepted its 2022-2023 action plan supporting community development and Mayor Breea Clark announced her plans for the future after mayor-elect Larry Heikkila’s win in Norman’s recent election during its Tuesday meeting. Lisa Krieg, the Community Development Block Grants manager for the city of Norman, delivered a presentation on the budget for an annual action plan that will be sent to Housing and Urban Development. The plan serves as a framework to identify housing and community development priorities CDBGs could fund.
Sooners advance to national championship after NCAA semifinals win
No. 1 Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Championship Final after winning its semifinal meet on Thursday. OU led with a 198.1125 and No. 4 Utah also advanced to the final after finishing in second place with a 197.7125. No. 7 Minnesota placed third with a 197.1125 and No. 5 Alabama placed fourth with a 197.1000. Oregon State freshman Jade Carey won the individual all-around competition with a 39.6500. The Sooners started the meet on vault, where senior Allie Stern opened with a team-high 9.9375. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur followed and tallied a 9.65, but fellow freshman Jordan Bowers and senior Olivia Trautman bounced back with 9.875s.
Other sports:
OU softball:
For Sooners' Grace Lyons, freer approach translating to hitting success in career-best offensive season
OU men's gymnastics:
Sooners' Fuzzy Benas takes college scene by storm as freshman after overcoming injury, doubts
Friday, April 15
1 & 7 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. NCAA qualifier
4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Lamar
Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ
Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK
Saturday, April 16
11 a.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific
1 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
5 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. TCU
6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ NCAA qualifier
Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ
Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK
Sunday, April 17
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Pepperdine
Monday, April 18
Tuesday, April 19
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Wichita State
Wednesday, April 20
6:30 p.m.: Softball @ North Texas — Denton, TX
