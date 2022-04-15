 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Women's gymnastics makes NCAA finals

normancc10/12/21

Norman City Council meets Oct. 12, 2021.

Norman City Council discusses annual action plan budget, Mayor Breea Clark announces future plans

The Norman City Council unanimously accepted its 2022-2023 action plan supporting community development and Mayor Breea Clark announced her plans for the future after mayor-elect Larry Heikkila’s win in Norman’s recent election during its Tuesday meeting. Lisa Krieg, the Community Development Block Grants manager for the city of Norman, delivered a presentation on the budget for an annual action plan that will be sent to Housing and Urban Development. The plan serves as a framework to identify housing and community development priorities CDBGs could fund.

Jordan Bowers

Freshman Jordan Bowers during the NCAA regional finals against Arkansas, Minnesota and California on April 2.

Sooners advance to national championship after NCAA semifinals win

No. 1 Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Championship Final after winning its semifinal meet on Thursday. OU led with a 198.1125 and No. 4 Utah also advanced to the final after finishing in second place with a 197.7125. No. 7 Minnesota placed third with a 197.1125 and No. 5 Alabama placed fourth with a 197.1000. Oregon State freshman Jade Carey won the individual all-around competition with a 39.6500. The Sooners started the meet on vault, where senior Allie Stern opened with a team-high 9.9375. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur followed and tallied a 9.65, but fellow freshman Jordan Bowers and senior Olivia Trautman bounced back with 9.875s.

Other sports:

OU softball:

OU men's gymnastics:

calendar header.jpg

Friday, April 15

1 & 7 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. NCAA qualifier

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Lamar

Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ

Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK

Saturday, April 16

11 a.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific

1 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

5 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. TCU

6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ NCAA qualifier

Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ

Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK

Sunday, April 17

12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Pepperdine 

Monday, April 18

Tuesday, April 19

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Wichita State

Wednesday, April 20

6:30 p.m.: Softball @ North Texas — Denton, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

