OU morning news: Sooners miss Sweet 16

Local Starbucks employees aim to unionize amid nationwide efforts
One OU transfer student and Starbucks employee said she worked with coworkers at the Highway 9 and Classen Boulevard location in Norman to publish a letter expressing intent to unionize and calling for a greater say in company operations. According to the letter, signed by six named employees and others who prefer to remain anonymous, employees are writing in response to recent union efforts across the country, which include more than 100 locations in over 19 states. The movement was kickstarted by workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, who organized around concerns about insufficient pay and safety practices.
Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners' season of learning ends with loss to Notre Dame; hope of 'being ready in the moment' next time prevails
The Sooners’ season fell apart at the worst possible time. No. 4-seeded Oklahoma (25-9) suffered a crushing 108-64 loss to No. 5-seeded Notre Dame (24-8) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday in Norman. The loss was OU’s largest of the season and tied the biggest defeat by a No. 4 seed in tournament history. The loss seemed to summarize OU as a whole — a team that exceeded expectations in some games but couldn’t put all its pieces together in its first year under new coach Jennie Baranczyk. The hope moving forward is that with another year of development and largely the same roster, the Sooners can be ready for the brightest lights next season.
Other sports:
OU football:
• Sooners’ Brent Venables relishing his players’ ‘buy-in’ to program values ahead of spring practices
• How Brent Venables prepared for Murphy's Law, 'bumps along the road' with prior Sooners, Clemson experiences
OU men's basketball:
• Porter Moser’s 1st season with Sooners meets bitter end vs. St. Bonaventure; promising year 2 awaits
OU women's basketball:
• Sooners fall 108-64 to Notre Dame in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament, ends season with tied-for-largest loss by 4 seed in history
• 5 takeaways from Sooners' 108-64 season-ending loss to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament 2nd round
Tuesday, March 22
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Wichita State — Wichita, KS
6 p.m.: Softball @ Kentucky — Lexington, KY
Wednesday, March 23
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Thursday, March 24
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Friday, March 25
5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Baylor
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Saturday, March 26
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
2 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA
Sunday, March 27
12 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Texas
1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Austin — Austin, TX
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA
