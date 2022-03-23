 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Sooners' 1st spring practice

OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Faculty Senate introduces new executive director of governmental affairs

The OU Faculty Senate’s Monday meeting featured the University Libraries Committee's Scholarly Communication Taskforce request for institutional open access policies and introduced the new executive director of governmental affairs for OU. The senate approved the senate chair report, which included the Faculty Senate Executive Committee’s welcoming of Hollye Hunt, the enterprise-wide executive director of governmental affairs for OU, replacing former OU Government Affairs Executive Director John Woods, who resigned from the position after a sexual assault allegation which resulted in an emergency protective order.

Jalen Redmond

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond attempts to make a tackle during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

'We all need a fresh start': OU football's Jalen Redmond ready for spring, enhanced leadership after Sooners' defensive line departures

Jalen Redmond has experienced almost everything as a college athlete. The rising redshirt junior achieved the highs of leading Oklahoma in sacks as a redshirt freshman, competing in a College Football Playoff and even returning a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown a season ago. But he has also encountered his fair share of lows. Redmond missed the majority of his freshman year with blood clot issues, opted out of a COVID-19 plagued 2020 season, and missed five games in 2021 with a partially torn meniscus. However, in spring practice, which started on Tuesday, Redmond finally feels healthy and has embraced the hardships he has faced, acknowledging some parts of the game are uncontrollable.

Other sports:

OU football:

• Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells joins Sooners' support staff, per reports

• WATCH highlights from Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' 1st day of spring practice

OU women's gymnastics:

• Field announced for NCAA South Central Regional hosted by Sooners

Wednesday, March 23

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Thursday, March 24

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Friday, March 25

5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Baylor

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Saturday, March 26

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

2 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA

Sunday, March 27

12 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor

12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Texas

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Austin — Austin, TX

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA

Monday, March 28

