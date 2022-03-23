OU morning news: Sooners' 1st spring practice

OU Faculty Senate introduces new executive director of governmental affairs
The OU Faculty Senate’s Monday meeting featured the University Libraries Committee's Scholarly Communication Taskforce request for institutional open access policies and introduced the new executive director of governmental affairs for OU. The senate approved the senate chair report, which included the Faculty Senate Executive Committee’s welcoming of Hollye Hunt, the enterprise-wide executive director of governmental affairs for OU, replacing former OU Government Affairs Executive Director John Woods, who resigned from the position after a sexual assault allegation which resulted in an emergency protective order.
'We all need a fresh start': OU football's Jalen Redmond ready for spring, enhanced leadership after Sooners' defensive line departures
Jalen Redmond has experienced almost everything as a college athlete. The rising redshirt junior achieved the highs of leading Oklahoma in sacks as a redshirt freshman, competing in a College Football Playoff and even returning a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown a season ago. But he has also encountered his fair share of lows. Redmond missed the majority of his freshman year with blood clot issues, opted out of a COVID-19 plagued 2020 season, and missed five games in 2021 with a partially torn meniscus. However, in spring practice, which started on Tuesday, Redmond finally feels healthy and has embraced the hardships he has faced, acknowledging some parts of the game are uncontrollable.
Other sports:
OU football:
• Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells joins Sooners' support staff, per reports
• WATCH highlights from Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' 1st day of spring practice
OU women's gymnastics:
• Field announced for NCAA South Central Regional hosted by Sooners
Wednesday, March 23
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Thursday, March 24
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Friday, March 25
5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Baylor
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Saturday, March 26
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
2 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA
Sunday, March 27
12 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Texas
1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Austin — Austin, TX
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA
Monday, March 28
