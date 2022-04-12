 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: Senate Bill 612 to be signed by Gov. Stitt

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
senatebill612

Tamya Cox-Touré, executive director of ACLU of Oklahoma, speaks at a protest outside the Oklahoma state Capitol building.

Senate Bill 612 denounced by OU student groups, Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign Tuesday

Leaders of reproductive health groups at OU say Oklahoma Senate Bill 612 — which makes any healthcare provider performing or attempting to perform an abortion guilty of a felony — could push doctors out of the state, which would be detrimental to women’s health. 

SB 612 passed through the Oklahoma House of Representatives on April 6 and would ban healthcare providers from performing or attempting to perform an abortion unless it would save a pregnant person’s life in a medical emergency. The bill defines a medical emergency as a physical disorder, illness or injury that “cannot be remedied by delivery of the child in which an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman.” Convicted individuals would be guilty of a felony, which would be punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $100,000 or both.

Other news:

• 1 dead after shooting near Lindsey, Elm

• Kebabish Bites moves to new location, owner preserves family legacy through halal, Pakistani-style dishes

Elijah Harkless

Senior guard Elijah Harkless during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

Sooners guard Elijah Harkless enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports

Senior guard Elijah Harkless has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Verbal Commits first reported Monday. The report was later confirmed by On3's Matt Zenitz. Harkless’ entry comes a week after freshman guard Alston Mason and junior forward Akol Mawein also entered the portal. The three are the only OU players to enter the portal so far this offseason. After starting the season averaging 10 points per game, Harkless’ senior campaign came to an end due to a knee injury on Feb. 18. The San Bernardino, California, native was also benched for junior forward Jacob Groves vs. Baylor on Jan. 22.

Other sports:

OU men's basketball:

Sooners in the NBA:

calendar header.jpg

Tuesday, April 12

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas Tech — Amarillo, TX

Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX

Wednesday, April 13

7:30 p.m.: Student Playwriting Festival — More information

Thursday, April 14

12 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ NCAA semifinal — Fort Worth, TX

4:30 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Texas

6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific

Friday, April 15

1 & 7 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. NCAA qualifier

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Lamar

Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ

Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK

Saturday, April 16

11 a.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific

1 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

5 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. TCU

6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ NCAA qualifier

Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ

Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK

Sunday, April 17

12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Pepperdine 

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments