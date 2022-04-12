OU morning news: Senate Bill 612 to be signed by Gov. Stitt

Senate Bill 612 denounced by OU student groups, Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign Tuesday
Leaders of reproductive health groups at OU say Oklahoma Senate Bill 612 — which makes any healthcare provider performing or attempting to perform an abortion guilty of a felony — could push doctors out of the state, which would be detrimental to women’s health.
SB 612 passed through the Oklahoma House of Representatives on April 6 and would ban healthcare providers from performing or attempting to perform an abortion unless it would save a pregnant person’s life in a medical emergency. The bill defines a medical emergency as a physical disorder, illness or injury that “cannot be remedied by delivery of the child in which an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman.” Convicted individuals would be guilty of a felony, which would be punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $100,000 or both.
Senior guard Elijah Harkless has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Verbal Commits first reported Monday. The report was later confirmed by On3's Matt Zenitz. Harkless’ entry comes a week after freshman guard Alston Mason and junior forward Akol Mawein also entered the portal. The three are the only OU players to enter the portal so far this offseason. After starting the season averaging 10 points per game, Harkless’ senior campaign came to an end due to a knee injury on Feb. 18. The San Bernardino, California, native was also benched for junior forward Jacob Groves vs. Baylor on Jan. 22.
Tuesday, April 12
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas Tech — Amarillo, TX
Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX
Wednesday, April 13
7:30 p.m.: Student Playwriting Festival — More information
Thursday, April 14
12 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ NCAA semifinal — Fort Worth, TX
4:30 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Texas
6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific
Friday, April 15
1 & 7 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. NCAA qualifier
4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Lamar
Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ
Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK
Saturday, April 16
11 a.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific
1 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
5 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. TCU
6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ NCAA qualifier
Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ
Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK
Sunday, April 17
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Pepperdine
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
