OU morning news: OU upsets Baylor in Big 12 tournament

  • 0
Allergens Disclaimer

A sign disclaiming exposure to potential allergens in the Dunham Residential College Dining Hall. 

 Kaly Phan/The Daily

Students with health-based, religion-based dietary restrictions face lack of dining accommodations on campus

For several years, some students at OU described finding food options on campus that accommodate their diets, such as kosher, halal or tree nut allergies, as “quite literally impossible,” which is a sentiment that has seen little change in recent years. OU houses over 20 on-campus restaurants, ranging from chicken sandwiches at Chick-fil-A, burritos and bowls at Baja Fresh and barbecue-style hamburgers and hotdogs at the Sooner Smokehouse. Yet, students like Hannah Morris-Voth cannot utilize the majority of on-campus options due to her Kosher diet.

Jacob Groves

Junior forward Jacob Groves shoots the ball during the game against Butler University on Dec. 7, 2021.

Sooners upset No. 3 Baylor 72-67 in Big 12 Tournament, advance to semifinals

Oklahoma stunned No. 3 Baylor 72-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championships on Thursday. The Sooners were led by junior forward Jacob Groves, who scored a season-high 15 points with nine rebounds. Senior guards Umoja Gibson and Marvin Johnson scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire and junior forward Jalen Hill added 10 points each. OU had one of its best 3-point shooting games of the season, hitting 11 of its 21 shots. Groves powered the Sooners from behind the arc, nailing three 3-pointers. Defensively, Oklahoma held Baylor to 3-for-22 from 3-point range.

OU Daily Newsletter

Friday, March 11

11 a.m.: Women's basketball @ Big 12 championship, Kansas City, MO

5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Kansas

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA

7:30 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI

8 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ Tempe Tri, Tempe, AZ

10 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI

Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL

Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ

DEI: Care Campaign Giveaway, More information

Saturday, March 12

Spring break begins

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA

4 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI

6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. Ohio State

Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL

Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ

Sunday, March 13

Spring break

12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Kansas State

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Tulsa, Tulsa, OK

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA

Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ

Monday, March 14

Spring break

Tuesday, March 15

Spring break

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Air Force

Wednesday, March 16

Spring break

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Air Force

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

