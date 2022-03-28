OU morning news: OU softball sweeps series against Baylor in 3-run walk-off home run

Jazz Wolfe, Jillian Taylor elected to upcoming editor-in-chief terms
The Daily has elected Jazz Wolfe and Jillian Taylor to serve as its summer and fall-spring editors-in-chief, respectively. Wolfe is a journalism and history of science junior and current culture editor. They have worked with The Daily since fall 2020 and previously served as a culture reporter and assistant culture editor. Taylor, a journalism junior who has worked with The Daily since fall 2019, currently serves as news managing editor. She has also served as a culture reporter, news reporter, news editor, assistant news managing editor and summer editor-in-chief in 2021.
Other news:
• OU announces appointment of Tana Fitzpatrick as first associate vice president of Tribal Relations
Tiare Jennings keeps Sooners' undefeated season alive with 3-run walk-off bomb against Baylor
Tiare Jennings continued to believe the game was in reach as she stepped into the on-deck circle. Oklahoma’s bats went cold during the first six innings of its game against Baylor on Sunday. OU was 1-for-21 until the bottom of the seventh inning, with Jennings producing its only hit on a first-inning leadoff single. After 13-straight run-rule victories, Oklahoma was in its most compromising position of the season, trailing the Bears 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two out and no runners on, the Sooners caught a lucky break when Baylor outfielder Taylor Strain dropped junior catcher Kinzie Hansen’s pop-up.
Other sports:
OU football:
• ‘He made his decision, I made mine’: OU football’s Jalil Farooq aims for own legacy with Sooners after friend Caleb Williams' departure
• Theo Wease returns to Sooners' elation after testing NCAA Transfer Portal, recovering from injury
OU baseball:
• Sooners fall to Baylor 16-8, commit 5 errors in final game of series
OU women's tennis:
• No. 3 Sooners draw on prior lessons to defeat No. 6 Texas 4-3 in rematch
Sooners in the NBA:
• Trae Young's 45-point game at New York Knicks highlights former OU players' performances
OU student wins over $40,000, trips in Wheel of Fortune's College Week
Joya-Dean Hegamin has been a fan of “Wheel of Fortune” since she was a baby. Last Tuesday, Hegamin won the show, taking home over $40,000 and two trips to Europe. Hegamin submitted her audition to the show in 2020, thinking she could get in with few submissions due to the modifications in effect from COVID. It took almost two years to hear back. When she was accepted in December 2021, she also indicated that she wanted to participate during College Week, which is a week when all Wheel of Fortune shows are college students only. She had no idea when she would get to participate.
Other culture:
• 'Reservation Dogs' actor discusses 'crazy' road to success, importance of Native representation in media
View the full gallery here.
Other photo galleries:
• OU baseball falls hard against Baylor 16-8
• No. 3 OU women's tennis defeats No. 6 Texas 4-3
Monday, March 28
Tuesday, March 29
6 p.m.: Softball vs. Wichita State
7 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oklahoma State — Tulsa, OK
Wednesday, March 30
Thursday, March 31
7 p.m.: NCAA Norman Regional Second Round
Mobile Mammograms — Oklahoma Memorial Union, more information
Friday, April 1
2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX
6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Saturday, April 2
10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA
12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA
1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final
8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.