OU morning news: OU softball sweeps series against Baylor in 3-run walk-off home run

  • Updated
  • 0
Jillian Taylor and Jazz Wolfe

Jazz Wolfe (left) has been elected summer editor-in-chief and Jillian Taylor (right) has been elected editor-in-chief for the 2022-23 academic year.

Jazz Wolfe, Jillian Taylor elected to upcoming editor-in-chief terms

The Daily has elected Jazz Wolfe and Jillian Taylor to serve as its summer and fall-spring editors-in-chief, respectively. Wolfe is a journalism and history of science junior and current culture editor. They have worked with The Daily since fall 2020 and previously served as a culture reporter and assistant culture editor. Taylor, a journalism junior who has worked with The Daily since fall 2019, currently serves as news managing editor. She has also served as a culture reporter, news reporter, news editor, assistant news managing editor and summer editor-in-chief in 2021.

Other news:

• OU announces appointment of Tana Fitzpatrick as first associate vice president of Tribal Relations

Sooners

The Sooners during the game against Baylor on March 27.

Tiare Jennings keeps Sooners' undefeated season alive with 3-run walk-off bomb against Baylor

Tiare Jennings continued to believe the game was in reach as she stepped into the on-deck circle. Oklahoma’s bats went cold during the first six innings of its game against Baylor on Sunday. OU was 1-for-21 until the bottom of the seventh inning, with Jennings producing its only hit on a first-inning leadoff single. After 13-straight run-rule victories, Oklahoma was in its most compromising position of the season, trailing the Bears 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two out and no runners on, the Sooners caught a lucky break when Baylor outfielder Taylor Strain dropped junior catcher Kinzie Hansen’s pop-up.

wheel of fortune 1

Joya-Dean Hegamin on "Wheel of Fortune." Photo provided. 

OU student wins over $40,000, trips in Wheel of Fortune's College Week

Joya-Dean Hegamin has been a fan of “Wheel of Fortune” since she was a baby. Last Tuesday, Hegamin won the show, taking home over $40,000 and two trips to Europe. Hegamin submitted her audition to the show in 2020, thinking she could get in with few submissions due to the modifications in effect from COVID. It took almost two years to hear back. When she was accepted in December 2021, she also indicated that she wanted to participate during College Week, which is a week when all Wheel of Fortune shows are college students only. She had no idea when she would get to participate.

No. 1 OU Softball defeats Baylor 3-1 with a Tiara Jennings walk off home run

1 of 4

View the full gallery here.

calendar header.jpg

Monday, March 28

Tuesday, March 29

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Wichita State

7 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oklahoma State — Tulsa, OK

Wednesday, March 30

Thursday, March 31

7 p.m.: NCAA Norman Regional Second Round

Mobile Mammograms — Oklahoma Memorial Union, more information

Friday, April 1

2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX

6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX

8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

Saturday, April 2

10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA

12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX

12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA

1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB

5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final

8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA

8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

