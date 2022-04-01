OU morning news: OU gymnastics advances to regional finals

OU LGBTQ+ Student Alliance releases statement regarding Senate Bill 2, calls bill 'discriminatory, cruel'
The “disheartened and exhausted” OU LGBTQ+ Student Alliance released an official statement Wednesday regarding the signing of Oklahoma Senate Bill 2 created to “stifle the livelihoods” of 2SLGBTQ+ people. Dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” the bill signed into law Wednesday morning requires athletic teams at K-12 schools and universities in the state to designate players based on “biological sex,” or assigned sex at birth. Formally the Gay Activist Alliance at OU, the LGBTQ+ Student Alliance describes the bill as part of a “slew of discriminatory bills and actions” that affect the 2SLGBTQ+ community, especially trans girls.
‘I’m just who I am’: New OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel finds comfort with Sooners in Hawaii-esque Norman, genuinely bonds with teammates through food
One of Dillon Gabriel’s favorite aspects of living in Norman is the restaurant options around town. Be it on Main Street or Campus Corner, Gabriel is always looking for his next meal. In fact, when he first moved to the Sooner State, eating out helped familiarize him with his surroundings. He also appreciates the city’s light traffic and easy commuting. Oklahoma’s new quarterback admits it’s a strange comparison, but Gabriel subtly glimpses his homeland of Hawaii in the lifestyle of the college town he now calls home.
Medieval Fair returns 'in full swing' featuring virtual elements, outdoor events following COVID-19 precautions
Jay Edwards can’t remember a time when the fair wasn’t a part of his life. The fair returns on Friday, April 1 after canceling in 2020 due to the pandemic and having a smaller event in 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions. The return of the fair in full-swing has kicked the crew into gear, including Edwards. In 2015, Edwards got a call from Norman Medieval Fair Director Ann Marie Eckart. She offered him a job as the improv director for the medieval fair cast and Edwards has been at the job ever since. With three decades of improv work under his belt, Edwards has been coaching the Medieval Fair cast on how to improve their improvisational skills for seven years.
Friday, April 1
10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information
2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX
6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
7 p.m.: UPB: Dancing with the Stars — More information
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Saturday, April 2
10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information
10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA
12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA
1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final
8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
The Big Event — More information
Sunday, April 3
10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information
12 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
3 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX
Monday, April 4
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX
Tuesday, April 5
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts
Wednesday, April 6
6 p.m.: Softball vs. Tulsa
