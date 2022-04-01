 Skip to main content
OU morning news: OU gymnastics advances to regional finals

LGBTQ+ Student Alliance Logo

The LGBTQ+ Student Alliance logo.

OU LGBTQ+ Student Alliance releases statement regarding Senate Bill 2, calls bill 'discriminatory, cruel'

The “disheartened and exhausted” OU LGBTQ+ Student Alliance released an official statement Wednesday regarding the signing of Oklahoma Senate Bill 2 created to “stifle the livelihoods” of 2SLGBTQ+ people. Dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” the bill signed into law Wednesday morning requires athletic teams at K-12 schools and universities in the state to designate players based on “biological sex,” or assigned sex at birth. Formally the Gay Activist Alliance at OU, the LGBTQ+ Student Alliance describes the bill as part of a “slew of discriminatory bills and actions” that affect the 2SLGBTQ+ community, especially trans girls.

Other news:

• OU Law drops in U.S. News, World Report’s 2023 top law school rankings amid methodology changes

• Pulitzer Prize winner, New York Times columnist to speak at OU Presidential Speakers Series dinner

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Sooners' open football practice at Everest Indoor Training Center March 22.

‘I’m just who I am’: New OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel finds comfort with Sooners in Hawaii-esque Norman, genuinely bonds with teammates through food

One of Dillon Gabriel’s favorite aspects of living in Norman is the restaurant options around town. Be it on Main Street or Campus Corner, Gabriel is always looking for his next meal. In fact, when he first moved to the Sooner State, eating out helped familiarize him with his surroundings. He also appreciates the city’s light traffic and easy commuting. Oklahoma’s new quarterback admits it’s a strange comparison, but Gabriel subtly glimpses his homeland of Hawaii in the lifestyle of the college town he now calls home.

Other sports:

OU football:

• 'How can I get better?': OU football's Eric Gray seeks improvement in Sooners' new offense after tough 1st season

• Marvin Mims ‘always wanted to stay’ with Sooners; fosters friendship with Dillon Gabriel, hosts recruits on visit

OU baseball:

• Sooners' Jimmy Crooks polishing catching skills, working defense to offense like Yankees' Kyle Higashioka

OU women's gymnastics:

• No. 1 Sooners score 198.175; top Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State to advance to regional final

medieval fair flyer

A flyer for the 2022 Medieval Fair via the event's Facebook page.

Medieval Fair returns 'in full swing' featuring virtual elements, outdoor events following COVID-19 precautions

Jay Edwards can’t remember a time when the fair wasn’t a part of his life. The fair returns on Friday, April 1 after canceling in 2020 due to the pandemic and having a smaller event in 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions. The return of the fair in full-swing has kicked the crew into gear, including Edwards. In 2015, Edwards got a call from Norman Medieval Fair Director Ann Marie Eckart. She offered him a job as the improv director for the medieval fair cast and Edwards has been at the job ever since. With three decades of improv work under his belt, Edwards has been coaching the Medieval Fair cast on how to improve their improvisational skills for seven years.

calendar header.jpg

Friday, April 1

10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information

2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX

6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX

7 p.m.: UPB: Dancing with the Stars — More information

8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

Saturday, April 2

10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information

10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA

12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX

12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA

1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB

5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final

8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA

8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

The Big Event — More information

Sunday, April 3

10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information

12 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas — Arlington, TX

12 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

3 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX

Monday, April 4

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX

Tuesday, April 5

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts

Wednesday, April 6

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Tulsa

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

