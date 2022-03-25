OU morning news: Norman residents rally against turnpike plans

Norman residents rally at state Capitol opposing turnpike plans, seeks to bring accountability to OTA
Hundreds of Normanites and residents from cities surrounding Norman flooded into the fourth floor of the Oklahoma Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, armed with shouts of "go away, OTA" that echoed through the halls, stretching into the Senate and House of Representative chambers. Their signs reflected worries of losing their homes to a turnpike, proposed to cut straight through the rural east side of Norman and extend along Indian Hills Road. Blindsided by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's announcement, residents brought their emotions to the lawmakers.
Drake Stoops reunites with Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby’s fast-paced offense — 3 things to know from Sooners’ spring camp
Drake Stoops and Brent Venables are no strangers to each other. The redshirt senior wide receiver has known Oklahoma’s new head coach and family nearly his entire life. His father, hall of famer Bob Stoops, coached with Venables for 13 years at OU, and Drake was sandwiched in age between his two sons Tyler and Jake. When OU hired Venables on Dec. 5, it was clear Stoops wasn’t going to struggle with relating to a new coaching staff. Perhaps the biggest alteration to the program is having a defensive-minded coach at the helm for the first time since Bob retired in the summer of 2017.
Friday, March 25
5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Baylor
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Saturday, March 26
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
2 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA
Sunday, March 27
12 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Texas
1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Austin — Austin, TX
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA
Monday, March 28
Tuesday, March 29
6 p.m.: Softball vs. Wichita State
7 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oklahoma State — Tulsa, OK
Wednesday, March 30
