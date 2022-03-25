 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Norman residents rally against turnpike plans

Rally attendants

Attendants of the Pike Off OTA rally hold signs inside the Oklahoma Capitol rotunda on March 23.

Norman residents rally at state Capitol opposing turnpike plans, seeks to bring accountability to OTA

Hundreds of Normanites and residents from cities surrounding Norman flooded into the fourth floor of the Oklahoma Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, armed with shouts of "go away, OTA" that echoed through the halls, stretching into the Senate and House of Representative chambers. Their signs reflected worries of losing their homes to a turnpike, proposed to cut straight through the rural east side of Norman and extend along Indian Hills Road. Blindsided by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's announcement, residents brought their emotions to the lawmakers.

Drake Stoops

Drake Stoops during an open football practice at Everest Indoor Training Center March 22.

Drake Stoops reunites with Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby’s fast-paced offense — 3 things to know from Sooners’ spring camp

Drake Stoops and Brent Venables are no strangers to each other. The redshirt senior wide receiver has known Oklahoma’s new head coach and family nearly his entire life. His father, hall of famer Bob Stoops, coached with Venables for 13 years at OU, and Drake was sandwiched in age between his two sons Tyler and Jake. When OU hired Venables on Dec. 5, it was clear Stoops wasn’t going to struggle with relating to a new coaching staff. Perhaps the biggest alteration to the program is having a defensive-minded coach at the helm for the first time since Bob retired in the summer of 2017.

Other sports:

OU softball:

• Patty Gasso addresses new transgender athlete legislation, which could affect Women's College World Series

• Oregon transfer Alyssa Brito finds ideal fit with Sooners, carries offensive hot streak into Big 12 play

• Sooners gearing up for series against Baylor, start of Big 12 play

OU baseball:

• Cade Horton, Brett Squires enter pitching mix — 3 things to know ahead of Baylor series, start of Big 12 play

OU football host second open spring practice of the 2022 season

Friday, March 25

5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Baylor

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Saturday, March 26

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

2 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA

Sunday, March 27

12 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor

12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Texas

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Austin — Austin, TX

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA

Monday, March 28

Tuesday, March 29

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Wichita State

7 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oklahoma State — Tulsa, OK

Wednesday, March 30

