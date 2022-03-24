OU morning news: Norman City Council opposes turnpike plans

Norman City Council passes resolution opposing turnpike plans, unanimously supports resistance
During its Tuesday meeting, the Norman City Council unanimously passed a resolution expressing opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma Kickapoo Turnpike extension and an ordinance increasing water line connection charges for new connections. Following several residents speaking out against the turnpike and the organization of the Pike Off OTA group, Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman presented the idea of passing a resolution similar to one in 1999 opposing a turnpike extension at the March 9 council meeting.
DaShaun White’s return, Key Lawrence’s emerging leadership — 3 things to know after Sooners’ 1st spring practice
Walking DaShaun White through his options wasn’t an easy task for Ted Roof. White says he isn’t one to automatically trust others. Roof believes the best relationships aren’t forged with haste. When Roof was named Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach by head coach Brent Venables on Dec. 10, he had only a short time to persuade players like White, who was on the fence of going to the NFL or returning to Norman. So, based on what he heard and the film he watched, Roof carefully gave White and his family his evaluation of potential next steps. On the other side, White gradually bought into Venables and Roof’s plans for him within their defense.
Thursday, March 24
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Friday, March 25
5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Baylor
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Saturday, March 26
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
2 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor
Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX
Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA
Sunday, March 27
12 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Texas
1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Austin — Austin, TX
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor
Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA
Monday, March 28
Tuesday, March 29
6 p.m.: Softball vs. Wichita State
7 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oklahoma State — Tulsa, OK
