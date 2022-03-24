 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: Norman City Council opposes turnpike plans

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
normancc10/12/21

Norman City Council meets Oct. 12, 2021.

Norman City Council passes resolution opposing turnpike plans, unanimously supports resistance

During its Tuesday meeting, the Norman City Council unanimously passed a resolution expressing opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma Kickapoo Turnpike extension and an ordinance increasing water line connection charges for new connections. Following several residents speaking out against the turnpike and the organization of the Pike Off OTA group, Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman presented the idea of passing a resolution similar to one in 1999 opposing a turnpike extension at the March 9 council meeting.

Other news:

• Grassroots organization opposes turnpike plans, seeks to overturn

• Undergraduate Student Congress passes motion to conduct Special Vote of No Confidence, hosts CAC chair candidate

• OU College of Law selects Washburn University Law Dean Carla Pratt as first Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chair

DaShaun White

Senior linebacker DaShaun White laments on his way to the locker room during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

DaShaun White’s return, Key Lawrence’s emerging leadership — 3 things to know after Sooners’ 1st spring practice

Walking DaShaun White through his options wasn’t an easy task for Ted Roof. White says he isn’t one to automatically trust others. Roof believes the best relationships aren’t forged with haste. When Roof was named Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach by head coach Brent Venables on Dec. 10, he had only a short time to persuade players like White, who was on the fence of going to the NFL or returning to Norman. So, based on what he heard and the film he watched, Roof carefully gave White and his family his evaluation of potential next steps. On the other side, White gradually bought into Venables and Roof’s plans for him within their defense.

Other sports:

OU football:

• Sooners' D.J. Graham, still known for Nebraska interception, excited for 'clean slate' under mentor Jay Valai

• 'I'll fit right in': Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson seamlessly joins OU football's d-line after facing Sooners last season 

OU softball:

• Sooners run-rule No. 8 Kentucky 9-1 on road behind 6 home runs

calendar header.jpg

Thursday, March 24

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Friday, March 25

5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Baylor

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Saturday, March 26

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

2 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA

Sunday, March 27

12 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor

12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Texas

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Austin — Austin, TX

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA

Monday, March 28

Tuesday, March 29

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Wichita State

7 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oklahoma State — Tulsa, OK

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments