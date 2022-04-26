 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: No charges filed in April 9 shooting

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
NPD

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department, March 31, 2018. 

Cleveland County District Attorney to not file charges in shooting near campus, cites Stand Your Ground Law

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office declined to file charges in the April 9 shooting near the intersection of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue, citing the Oklahoma Stand Your Ground Law, according to the Norman Police Department’s April 22 release. The Stand Your Ground Law states that if there is a reasonable fear of “imminent peril of death or great bodily harm,” the person is allowed to use “defensive force that is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm.” The law includes forcible entry into a car as reasoning for deadly force.

Other news:

• Jury trial for former OU student charged with 2 felony counts of assault, battery begins Monday

• OU Student Government Association emphasizes inclusivity, outreach in State of SGA Address

Cody Jackson

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Cody Jackson during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

Sooners receiver Cody Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple reports

Redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, according to On3's Matt Zenitz. The report was confirmed by 247Sports' Chris Hummer and The Athletic's Max Olson. Jackson appeared in the Sooners' spring game on April 23 and led the red team with three receptions on five targets. Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two appearances last season, although he missed majority of the 2021 slate for an undisclosed reason.

calendar header.jpg

Tuesday, April 26

6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Oral Roberts — Tulsa, OK

Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX

Wednesday, April 27

Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX

Thursday, April 28

6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas City — Kansas City, MO

Friday, April 29

6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Saturday, April 30

2 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Rowing @ Tulsa — Tulsa, OK

Track and field @ Alumni Master — College Station, TX

Sunday, May 1

12 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments