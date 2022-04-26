OU morning news: No charges filed in April 9 shooting

Cleveland County District Attorney to not file charges in shooting near campus, cites Stand Your Ground Law
The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office declined to file charges in the April 9 shooting near the intersection of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue, citing the Oklahoma Stand Your Ground Law, according to the Norman Police Department’s April 22 release. The Stand Your Ground Law states that if there is a reasonable fear of “imminent peril of death or great bodily harm,” the person is allowed to use “defensive force that is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm.” The law includes forcible entry into a car as reasoning for deadly force.
Other news:
• Jury trial for former OU student charged with 2 felony counts of assault, battery begins Monday
• OU Student Government Association emphasizes inclusivity, outreach in State of SGA Address
Sooners receiver Cody Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple reports
Redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, according to On3's Matt Zenitz. The report was confirmed by 247Sports' Chris Hummer and The Athletic's Max Olson. Jackson appeared in the Sooners' spring game on April 23 and led the red team with three receptions on five targets. Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two appearances last season, although he missed majority of the 2021 slate for an undisclosed reason.
Tuesday, April 26
6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Oral Roberts — Tulsa, OK
Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX
Wednesday, April 27
Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX
Thursday, April 28
6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas City — Kansas City, MO
Friday, April 29
6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Saturday, April 30
2 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Rowing @ Tulsa — Tulsa, OK
Track and field @ Alumni Master — College Station, TX
Sunday, May 1
12 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.