OU morning news: Lincoln Riley opens up on his decision to move

  • Updated
OU Daily Newsletter
City of Norman, Parks, Recreation plant ‘Survivor Trees’ to honor 27th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing

The city of Norman and Norman Parks and Recreation planted two “Survivor Trees” last week in honor of the contributions made by the Norman Police Department and the Norman Fire Department after the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. The original “Survivor Tree” is an American Elm on the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building property that withstood the blast. It has survived as a reminder of the bombing and a symbol for hope and resilience, according to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. The newly planted Survivor Trees were placed in front of the Fire Administration Building at 415 E. Main St. and the other at the south end of Legacy Park.

Other news:

• OU Undergraduate Student Congress elects new executive officers, passes resolutions in support of Jewish, transgender communities

Lincoln Riley

Head coach Lincoln Riley exits the field after the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

Lincoln Riley opens up on leaving Sooners in The Players' Tribune — 'I really hated the timing'

Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley opened up on his decision to leave the Sooners and become head coach at Southern California in an article for The Players’ Tribune released Wednesday. For the first time since his departure, Riley, who led the Sooners to a 55-10 record and three College Football Playoff appearances in five seasons as head coach, seemingly showed remorse about the handling of his exit.

 "There are aspects of my departure and transition that I would certainly do differently if I could do it again, and I acknowledge that I could have handled some parts of the situation better. I absolutely own that.”

Other sports:

OU softball:

• Sooners run-rule North Texas 10-0 in 6 innings behind Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman's 3-hit performances

OU baseball:

• Sooners defeat Wichita State 9-5 at home after scoring 7 runs in 6th inning

calendar header.jpg

Thursday, April 21

9 p.m.: CAC Concert Series presents Colony House — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Friday, April 22

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC

Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational

Saturday, April 23

Sooner Saturday

1 p.m.: Soccer @ Arkansas — Fayetteville, AR

1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

2 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

3 p.m.: Football Spring Game

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC

Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational

Sunday, April 24

1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

1 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Monday, April 25

Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX

Tuesday, April 26

6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Oral Roberts —Tulsa, OK

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

