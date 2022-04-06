 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Larry Heikkila wins Norman mayoral seat

larryheikkila

Larry Heikkila stands in front of the city's "Welcome to Norman" sign.

Larry Heikkila wins Norman mayoral seat, defeats incumbent Breea Clark

Former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila won the Norman mayoral seat in the Tuesday night runoff election over incumbent Mayor Breea Clark, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Heikkila said in a campaign video he ran for mayor because he was concerned about the “destructive direction” Norman was going because of Clark. He said indicators of this include increasing crime rates, “inadequate funding for police and fire departments" and an increase in Norman’s homeless population.

Other news:

• Helen Grant wins runoff election for Ward 4 Norman City Council seat

• Alex Ruggiers wins Norman Public Schools Board of Education seat

• Norman water rate increase proposal fails

Ethan Downs

Freshman defensive end Ethan Downs makes a tackle during the game against Kansas in Lawrence on Oct. 23.

Ethan Downs refreshed by Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis’ life lessons, change from ‘win based’ to ‘character’ team culture

Ethan Downs prayed for something that would unite his teammates. The sophomore defensive end’s invocation was answered in his first team meeting with new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who promptly walked into the room, placed his Bible on the podium and began reading from scripture. Downs doesn’t remember what passage Venables shared, but the message still lingers in the Weatherford native’s mind amid his second spring of practices with the Sooners. There are a handful of other instances in the last 3-4 months where Venables or defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has provided Downs a refreshing word.

Other sports:

OU football:

OU softball:

corpse flower

Crystal the corpse flower at Myriad Gardens on Monday, April 4.

Corpse flower display at Myriad Gardens draws crowds with unpleasant scent

People can smell the monstrous corpse flower’s first bloom before they see it. Sunday afternoon, a titan arum — colloquially known as a corpse flower — bloomed at the Myriad Gardens after eight and a half years of dedicated and careful cultivation by its staff. Its scent wafted through the halls of the gardens, traveling up the stairwell and finding its way into the noses of everyone in the building.
 
The flower attracted hundreds of people from across the state wanting to witness the enormous plant and its uniquely disgusting scent. Lines lasted up to three hours, and the garden opened early and closed late into the night. Leslie Spears, the director of marketing for the Myriad Gardens, said it was comforting to see such a high turnout.
calendar header.jpg

Wednesday, April 6

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Tulsa

Thursday, April 7

6 p.m.: OU AMWHO: Coffee & Community — More information

Friday, April 8

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Iowa State — Ames, IA

5 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

7 p.m.: Soccer @ North Texas — Denton, TX

8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

UPB Movies: Matrix Resurrections — More information

Saturday, April 9

2 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

8 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

Rowing @ Ohio State Invite — Columbus, OH

Sunday, April 10

10 a.m.: Women's tennis @ West Virginia — Morgantown, WV

12 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Baylor — Waco, TX

3 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

3 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Sunday, April 11

Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

