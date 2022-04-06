OU morning news: Larry Heikkila wins Norman mayoral seat

Larry Heikkila wins Norman mayoral seat, defeats incumbent Breea Clark
Former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila won the Norman mayoral seat in the Tuesday night runoff election over incumbent Mayor Breea Clark, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Heikkila said in a campaign video he ran for mayor because he was concerned about the “destructive direction” Norman was going because of Clark. He said indicators of this include increasing crime rates, “inadequate funding for police and fire departments" and an increase in Norman’s homeless population.
Other news:
• Helen Grant wins runoff election for Ward 4 Norman City Council seat
• Alex Ruggiers wins Norman Public Schools Board of Education seat
• Norman water rate increase proposal fails
Ethan Downs refreshed by Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis’ life lessons, change from ‘win based’ to ‘character’ team culture
Ethan Downs prayed for something that would unite his teammates. The sophomore defensive end’s invocation was answered in his first team meeting with new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who promptly walked into the room, placed his Bible on the podium and began reading from scripture. Downs doesn’t remember what passage Venables shared, but the message still lingers in the Weatherford native’s mind amid his second spring of practices with the Sooners. There are a handful of other instances in the last 3-4 months where Venables or defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has provided Downs a refreshing word.
Other sports:
OU football:
Woodi Washington seeking to 'become elite' as leader in Sooners' cornerbacks room
OU softball:
Jordy Bahl maintains confidence, could hit for Sooners next season; Taylon Snow nears return from injury
Corpse flower display at Myriad Gardens draws crowds with unpleasant scent
Wednesday, April 6
6 p.m.: Softball vs. Tulsa
Thursday, April 7
6 p.m.: OU AMWHO: Coffee & Community — More information
Friday, April 8
4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Iowa State — Ames, IA
5 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
6 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
7 p.m.: Soccer @ North Texas — Denton, TX
8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information
Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL
UPB Movies: Matrix Resurrections — More information
Saturday, April 9
2 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
8 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information
Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL
Rowing @ Ohio State Invite — Columbus, OH
Sunday, April 10
10 a.m.: Women's tennis @ West Virginia — Morgantown, WV
12 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Baylor — Waco, TX
3 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
3 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information
Sunday, April 11
Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.