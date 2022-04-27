 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Bob Stoops visits State Capitol

OU flag

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library on July 8, 2020.

OU instructors publish research on how organizations responded to employee needs during COVID-19 pandemic

A team of OU instructors published a study in March on how organizations handled the needs of their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and found 73 percent of workers believed their companies could do better. The study called “One Size Does NOT Fit All: Understanding Differences in Perceived Organizational Support During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was conducted during the early stages of the pandemic by OU organizational leadership instructors Ruby Daniels, Leslie A. Miller and Michael Zia Mian, according to a Monday release.

Bob Stoops

Former OU football head coach Bob Stoops during the spring game on Apr. 23

Former Sooners coach Bob Stoops reminds Oklahoma Legislature 'Lincoln Riley didn't invent OU football'

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops reminded the Oklahoma Legislature that “Lincoln Riley didn’t invent OU football," hearkening back to his comments on Nov. 29 when his successor left the Sooner State. While the College Football hall of famer was being celebrated by lawmakers for his legendary coaching career at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, he opened up about taking over as interim coach after Riley’s departure for Southern California in the fall. Despite retiring in the summer of 2017, Stoops picked up where he left off and led the Sooners to a 47-32 win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 after Riley left to become USC's coach on Nov. 28. 

calendar header.jpg

Wednesday, April 27

Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX

Thursday, April 28

6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas City — Kansas City, MO

Friday, April 29

6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Saturday, April 30

2 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Rowing @ Tulsa — Tulsa, OK

Track and field @ Alumni Master — College Station, TX

Sunday, May 1

12 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Monday, May 2

Final Exam Preparation Period

