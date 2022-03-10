 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Board of Regents headlines

Michael Cawley and Joseph Harroz

Now former chair of the OU Board of Regents Michael Cawley with OU President Joseph Harroz at the Regents meeting March 9.

 Jonathan Kyncl/The Daily

OU Board of Regents approves academic fee consolidation, increase, discusses freshman housing master plan

The OU Board of Regents approved changes to its academic service fees despite the opposition of Regent Rick Nagel, discussed plans for a raise proposal, tuition increase and the progress of the Freshman Housing Master Plan, and appointed Frank Keating as its chairman during its Wednesday meeting.  

The 2022-23 OU Tuition & Fee Simplification initiative — which is set to reduce fees, improve transparency and simplify student bursar bills — continued with agenda item 32, which deletes nearly 700 academic service fees to around 50 and realigns certain existing fees to reduce the complexity of the current billing structure. Regent Anita Holloway said this change has zero impact and cost to students and families.

Other news:

Joe Castiglione

Director of OU athletics Joe Castiglione during the 2002 final four basketball team 20th anniversary on Feb. 26

'We're always open': Joe Castiglione discusses potential of new basketball arena after OU Board of Regents meeting

Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione discussed the potential of a new basketball arena on Wednesday following a university board of regents meeting that saw the approval of contract extensions for basketball coaches Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk. Momentum toward a new facility has only intensified of late after both coaches recently declared their desire for one. Moser said during a Feb. 17 press conference he’d discussed the matter with Castiglione after being hired away from Loyola-Chicago last April, and Baranczyk, formerly the coach at Drake, added her support on Feb. 18.

Other sports:

OU athletics:

OU football:

OU men's basketball:

OU women's basketball:

OU baseball:

OU women's tennis:

Jeremiah Hall, Isaiah Thomas, NFL hopefuls take on Pro Day 2022

