OU morning news: Board of Regents headlines

OU Board of Regents approves academic fee consolidation, increase, discusses freshman housing master plan
The OU Board of Regents approved changes to its academic service fees despite the opposition of Regent Rick Nagel, discussed plans for a raise proposal, tuition increase and the progress of the Freshman Housing Master Plan, and appointed Frank Keating as its chairman during its Wednesday meeting.
The 2022-23 OU Tuition & Fee Simplification initiative — which is set to reduce fees, improve transparency and simplify student bursar bills — continued with agenda item 32, which deletes nearly 700 academic service fees to around 50 and realigns certain existing fees to reduce the complexity of the current billing structure. Regent Anita Holloway said this change has zero impact and cost to students and families.
Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione discussed the potential of a new basketball arena on Wednesday following a university board of regents meeting that saw the approval of contract extensions for basketball coaches Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk. Momentum toward a new facility has only intensified of late after both coaches recently declared their desire for one. Moser said during a Feb. 17 press conference he’d discussed the matter with Castiglione after being hired away from Loyola-Chicago last April, and Baranczyk, formerly the coach at Drake, added her support on Feb. 18.
Thursday, March 10
12 p.m.: "My Story of Belonging" with the GEC, More information
6 p.m.: Men's basketball @ Big 12 Championship, Kansas City, MO
7:30 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI
Friday, March 11
11 a.m.: Women's basketball @ Big 12 championship, Kansas City, MO
5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Kansas
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA
7:30 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI
8 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ Tempe Tri, Tempe, AZ
10 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI
Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL
Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ
DEI: Care Campaign Giveaway, More information
Saturday, March 12
Spring break begins
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA
4 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI
6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. Ohio State
Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL
Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ
Sunday, March 13
Spring break
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Kansas State
1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Tulsa, Tulsa, OK
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA
Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ
Monday, March 14
Spring break
Tuesday, March 15
Spring break
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Air Force
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
