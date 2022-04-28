OU morning news: April 9 shooting victim's family to meet with DA

Shed Euwins shooting: Family to meet with district attorney, protestors demand resignation
The family of Shed Euwins — who was shot on April 9 by an unidentified 33-year-old male near the intersection of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue — will meet with Cleveland County Attorney Greg Mashburn at 10:30 a.m. May 3 after about 30 people protested outside his office in the Cleveland County Courthouse this morning.
The protest follows Mashburn’s decision to not file charges based on Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground Law. The law states if there is a reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily harm, an individual is allowed to use “defensive force that is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm.” This includes forcible entry into a car as reasoning for deadly force.
Other news:
• Undergraduate Student Congress denounces acts of former Oklahoma representative, appoints new committee chairs
• Norman City Council appoints new reapportionment committee, approves Logie's for special use permit
Sooners' Umoja Gibson enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report
Senior guard Umoja Gibson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Wednesday. Gibson had previously announced his plans to go through the 2022 NBA Draft process without hiring an agent in order to maintain his final year of eligibility. Gibson averaged a team-high 13.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while starting every game for the Sooners last season. He also shot a team-high 39 percent from 3-point range, which ranked third in the Big 12, and finished as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. The Waco, Texas, native transferred to OU from North Texas in 2020. In his Sooners career, Gibson averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Other sports:
OU men's golf:
• No. 1 Sooners win 1st Big 12 Championship since 2018
Thursday, April 28
6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas City — Kansas City, MO
Friday, April 29
6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Saturday, April 30
2 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Rowing @ Tulsa — Tulsa, OK
Track and field @ Alumni Master — College Station, TX
Sunday, May 1
12 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Monday, May 2
Final Exam Preparation Period
Tuesday, May 3
Final Exam Preparation Period
6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Dallas Baptist — Dallas, TX
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
