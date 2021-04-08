OU marks beginning of 3-day 'Reflecting on the Past, Facing the Future' symposium with opening ceremony

OU’s three-day symposium commemorating the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, titled “Reflecting on the Past, Facing the Future,” began with an opening ceremony at noon Thursday.
OU President Joseph Harroz, Vice President of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, and Oklahoma Humanities Executive Director Caroline Lowery all spoke during the opening ceremony to explain the importance of remembering and reflecting on the causes and long-term effects of racial violence during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
The massacre remains one of the single deadliest events of racist violence in U.S. history, with death tolls ranging from 100 to 300 people. Undiscovered mass graves from the event are still expected to remain around the city, with one potential site identified by archaeologists estimated to have around 30 individuals interred.
“Being here, talking about and commemorating this event is essential to us,” Harroz said. “We have to pull it out from under the rug and look at it. We have to truly honor those who suffered because of it. We have to look at it, be honest about it and commit ourselves to change in an instructive way and realize there's a lot of hard work ahead.”
Harroz said OU is highlighting the importance of educating students on difficult historical events and the history of race relations by adding a new “Gateway to Belonging” class as part of OU’s strategic plan.
“It is still a part of America, it is still a part of Oklahoma and it's something that I believe we are becoming more and more aware of and also making that a higher priority,” Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction, said in an interview with The Daily.
Expanding knowledge of others and exposing students to identities outside their own will help future generations avoid the hatred that led to the massacre and other tragedies like it, Harroz said.
“We’re making sure that everyone that comes to OU has a chance to learn about someone not like them, about other cultures and other thoughts, so that we don’t ignore or dismiss our history (or the) present,” Harroz said.
Higgs Hyppolite also spoke on the importance of teaching students about events such as the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“The Tulsa Race Massacre is a painful stain in American history,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “It is also a stain in Oklahoma’s history, and the fact that you just heard from our president that this was not taught as you were growing up as a young person in this state shows how much work we still have to do.”
Higgs Hyppolite asked the audience to imagine the experience of living in Tulsa’s Greenwood District the day of the massacre. She explained how lives changed in the anger, confusion, fear and hate surrounding the Tulsa Race Massacre and why reflecting is so important.
“Reflecting on the past allows us to take an interest and look at how you’re choosing to make a difference, daily,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “Reflecting on the past allows us to learn so that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past and so ... we do not make new mistakes. Reflecting on the past reminds us of how far along we have come.”
Lowery said Oklahoma Humanities has prioritized supporting and providing resources to the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and complementary programs. She closed her speech by speaking on the importance of remembrance and hope for systematic change.
“Yes, let us remember the bodies that were buried and yes, let us remember the outrage at the missing obituaries,” Lowery said. “(But) let us remember that this tragedy is the story of us, and the story of hope (for change and reconciliation).”
