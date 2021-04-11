OU instructors, professors criticize "adjuntification" of teaching positions, process of raising renewable ranked faculty cap

Tenured faculty and instructors at OU say a recent decision by the board of regents contributes to the "adjunctification" of higher education teaching positions.
OU first implemented the policy preventing the number of ranked renewable term faculty from exceeding 10 percent of the total tenure-track and tenured faculty at the Norman campus in January 2004. Ranked renewable term faculty, as defined in the January 2021 Board of Regents minutes, were implemented to “provide a path to promotion and opportunity to participate in faculty governance” to non-tenure-track and non-tenured faculty, meet undergraduate teaching needs and enhance recruitment of instructional faculty.
The change has been criticized by instructors and professors at OU who feel the move negatively impacts the perceived value of instructional tenure-track faculty, replacing these jobs with renewable term instructional positions with less job security.
OU Faculty Senate Chair Amy Bradshaw wrote in an email to The Daily the change was first proposed in the 2018-19 academic year, when then-Provost Kyle Harper approached the Faculty Senate Executive Committee about their willingness to renegotiate the cap “for some compelling reasons."
“We had already exceeded the maximum number, RRT faculty positions are a way to accommodate dual-career faculty hires, (and) RRT hiring is a way to provide some teaching-intensive positions that allow for more research-leave,” Bradshaw wrote.
According to an email from OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, the university considers tenured and tenure-track faculty “regular faculty” alongside ranked renewable term faculty. Other primarily instruction-based positions excluded from the tenure track are renewable term faculty, temporary one-year instructors and lecturers, and by-the-course faculty, OU’s equivalent to adjunct faculty.
Laura Gibbs, an online one-year instructor in the college of arts and sciences who has been in the position for 20 years, said the move being part of the university’s effort to double its research output by freeing tenure track faculty from instruction duties makes sense, but it still diminishes the perceived value of tenure-track teaching jobs.
“They're looking at how we can find ways to have the teaching burden of the university shift so that we're able to have people who will focus on teaching, and then we can let the researchers do more research and grant raising, grant fundraising and writing,” Gibbs said. “That would be great … (if we) have tenured teaching positions.”
OU has made expanding its research impact a high priority for the past several years, spanning the brief tenure of former OU President James Gallogly and continuing into current President Joe Harroz’s administration as the first pillar of the university’s strategic plan.
Although tenure-track teaching positions without research requirements do exist at OU, Gibbs said, there is a “tension” between these rare instructional positions and research-focused faculty as OU pursues an expanded research impact.
“Most of the institutional evaluations are focused on the quality of faculty research. Most of the institutional rewards are based on awards for research — for research grants that you bring in,” Gibbs said. “We have a whole division of the university with a vice president for research and all of his associate vice presidents ... because OU really wants to change its position as a research university and to boost that position.”
According to the online staff directory, the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships contains eight senior associate or associate vice president positions.
Since renewable-term faculty work on short-term contracts, Gibbs said, their job security can be tenuous. As teachers are required to adjust to completely new classroom dynamics year-to-year, and often class-to-class, Gibbs said short-term employment guarantees can distract renewable-term instructors from pursuing the professional development they may be able to with a more secure position.
Other faculty members have even more unclear prospects, however, including Gibbs herself.
“(OU doesn’t) even use the term ‘temporary’ to describe these people who are actually on short-term, temporary contracts that can be renewed, but necessarily get renewed, exactly like me,” Gibbs said. “We're on one-year contracts that we don't even get told if we're not renewed. There’s this non-notification clause, and it's right there in that regents document that says, ‘You will not necessarily be notified if we don't want you back the next year.’”
In the January 2020 Board of Regents agenda under the heading “Tenure-Track, Tenured, Consecutive Term and Temporary Appointments,” it is stated “No notice of non-reappointment is required for temporary appointees.” Full-time temporary appointments are also limited to seven years, barring a waiver from the senior vice president and provost.
Although the university said the move was partially to provide a “path to promotion” for renewable-term faculty, Gibbs said additional titles and ranks for renewable faculty don’t adequately address their job security concerns.
“That’s just a title. That doesn't change anything about the totally temporary, totally contingent kind of job you have,” Gibbs said.
Workload and compensation for such instructors is also an impactful issue according to Dr. Martha Venn, vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University System of Georgia.
“You have some states where adjuncts can teach upwards of four and five classes at that same amount of money, and (they’re) getting like $15,000,” Venn said. “I think that is a huge issue that higher ed has to face. … That is really difficult for our lecturers and our instructors.”
According to the OU College of Arts and Sciences, renewable faculty professors are expected to teach four classes a semester, or eight per year.
Maria Maisto, the president of the New Faculty Majority: The National Coalition for Adjunct and Contingent Equity, said some adjunct or by-the-course faculty nationwide are having to teach at multiple institutions just to earn enough money for them to live on.
“That decreases the amount of time that they have for each class — for each student — and it really affects the quality of education,” Maisto said. “The advantages are there in theory, but they have really disappeared in practice because the model is not being used the way that it was originally designed.”
The idea of adjunct faculty originated in the 1960s, Maisto said, based on having experts who work in the industry teach courses for “honorarium.”
“The original idea of having adjunct faculty was that you hire someone who is not a regular faculty member, generally, someone who is an expert in their field, a professional in the community, who can come in and share their expertise with the students,” Maisto said. “It's someone who has another job, they're doing this partly out of a sense of community service, partly because they're interested in teaching. So the fact that the adjunct positions were not well paid, was sort of OK. It was almost more of an honorarium than a salary.”
This led to universities using more adjuncts to save money amid federal budget cuts for public universities, Maisto said.
Lance Fusarelli, professor and director of graduate programs at North Carolina State University, said the budget cuts are continually used by universities to justify firing renewable adjuncts.
“All you have to do is not renew it and in some places. (In) some states, you don't have to get a reason or they'll usually say something like ‘the program can't support it,’ or the ‘university budget’s been cut’ and so it's last one hired, first one fired,” Fusarelli said.
Adrianna Kezar, dean’s professor of leadership at the University of South California and director of the Delphi Project on changing faculty and student success, sent the findings of the project's research to The Daily. According to a study within the Delphi Project, full-time non-tenure professors make 26 percent less per hour than full-time tenured professors, and part-time non-tenure professors make 60 percent less per hour when using a standardized measurement to reflect three-credit-hour courses.
Maisto said the conditions of work alongside the class load leads to lowering students' learning conditions.
“It's a pretty exhausting existence. … They're constantly going from one place to another trying to teach all of these different classes,” Maisto said. “Using adjunct faculty affects student faculty working conditions (and) student learning conditions. It's not the faculty themselves that are the problem, it's the conditions that they're working in that are problematic.”
According to the Delphi Project, 51 percent of non-tenured faculty receive any type of benefits. The Delphi Project also conducted a study on the negative impacts part-time faculty teaching can have on student learning. Limited opportunities for faculty-student interaction and for curriculum design lead to a negative impact on student learning, according to the study.
The move was also criticized by the OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors and its president, Michael Givel. Givel, a political science professor and researcher, said OU’s adjustments are part of a trend in higher education that has led to fewer secure positions at university for teaching-oriented employees.
“This falls in with the trend all over America that's been going on for years — reduce tenure track positions, and hire people at adjunct and temporary sorts of bases,” Givel said. “Ordinarily, that means less wages, security in their job and benefits.”
The OUAAUP wrote in a press release the changes made “(erode) the protection to academic freedom by tenure … without making any changes to renewable term lecturers’ job security or salary adjustments.”
In the OU faculty handbook, the university wrote the 1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure with 1970 Interpretative Comments from the AAUP provides “valuable and authoritative guidelines” for policy and practice regarding academic freedom.
In the press release, the OUAAUP wrote the university is straying from these guidelines with its recent move — the 1940 statement itself, under the “Academic Tenure” heading, reads “teachers or investigators should have permanent or continuous tenure” following the end of their temporary service, “and their service should be terminated only for adequate cause, except in the case of retirement for age.”
Givel and Gibbs agreed the unionization of higher education faculty could help alleviate the negative impact such moves can have and solve general issues with adjunct faculty overall — particularly benefits, pay and workload.
“The issue here is that … in Oklahoma, it is illegal for higher education employees to form a union and to go into contract negotiations with management, which in this case, is the OU administration,” Givel said.
Under Oklahoma’s unionization laws, public employees that have legally recognized unions are the Fraternal Order of Police, firefighters, municipal employees and public school teachers. The Oklahoma Public Employees Association provides non-union representation for higher education employees.
“Legally speaking, no state agency — above and beyond higher education — has to recognize them or will recognize them as a union, in which case they have to come to the bargaining table, bargain in good faith and come to a contract,” Givel said.
The lack of unionization hurts not only the continued employment status and security for adjuncts, Givel said, but it also negatively impacted the process through which OU’s change was made.
The negotiations that took place before the change was accepted were conducted between the Faculty Senate Executive Committee members and a task force from the Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost, which was formed in February 2020, according to the January 2021 regents meeting agenda.
Though Givel criticized the process as “pretty quiet” and said the Faculty Senate was “not frankly legitimate” as a decision-making body for the change, Bradshaw wrote in an email to The Daily the change was discussed in several faculty senate meetings over the past two academic years.
“In discussing faculty sentiments with the provost, we indicated we were willing to negotiate, but emphasized concerns about the status of our (ranked renewable, renewable, temporary and by-the-course) faculty here,” Bradshaw wrote. “We pressed that (renewable) faculty needed a path to promotion and raises, and we wanted assurances that the general number of (tenure track) faculty would not decrease over time.”
Bradshaw wrote the issue and status of negotiations was addressed in several of the Faculty Senate’s public meetings, dating back to the February, March and April 2019 meetings and most recently in the November 2020 meeting.
Though the meetings and minutes are public, Givel said his concern was not enough renewable faculty or instructors were made aware such a change was occurring to be able to provide meaningful input.
“This is what unions do, the union bargaining team goes when there is a proposal for some sort of significant change like this, they then go back to the rank-and-file members — that would be instructors and faculty of any rank — for a meeting and a vote,” Givel said. “In a union situation, this would have never happened.”
Givel said he is supportive of adding more adjunct positions as the “backbone of teaching” but said their pay and benefit situations remain an issue outside the presence of a union — which he has little hope for.
“Given the current political atmosphere in Oklahoma City, I would think that (changing unionization laws) would be a very, very, very long term project,” Givel said.
