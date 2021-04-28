You are the owner of this article.
OU Indian Student Association to host annual Desi Mela on South Oval

desi

The OU Indian Student Association will hold its Desi Mela on May 1.

 Graphic from ISA

The OU Indian Student Association will host its annual Desi Mela May 1 on the South Oval. 

According to an email sent by ISA, the show is a tribute to pre-COVID-19 traditions of celebrating the beginning of spring with cultural performances, and will feature OU students in a variety of cultural events.

Performances will feature dancing, music and clothing from the diverse regions of India. Different booths will offer carnival games, henna, turban tying, and Indian handcrafted items, as well as food, drinks and snacks for purchase.

An “authentic Indian dinner” will be served at the event after the show.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Tickets, which include both the show and the dinner, can be purchased for $5 in advance here, and at-the-door tickets will be available for $8.

Katie Hallum is a journalism and international area studies double major who joined The Daily's news desk in spring 2021. Katie is a Tahlequah, Oklahoma native and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

