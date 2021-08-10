OU inaction on masking, COVID-19 protocol could lead to 'Groundhog Day' as delta variant spreads, professors say

Faculty are disappointed with OU’s updated COVID-19 guidelines, saying the remote work policy, instruction continuity guidance and masking protocols don’t take into account the increasing number of delta variant infections.
The updated guidelines were sent in an August 4 email, where OU said employees are expected to return to their pre-pandemic, on-campus schedules. Faculty who prefer remote work can seek permission, which will be granted at the discretion of supervisors, deans and vice presidents.
The guidelines also encourage faculty to consider the possibility students and instructors will be away from class for short or extended periods due to isolation, quarantine, illness, bereavement or a shift in class delivery format to online during the semester.
Thousands of students are returning to campus as COVID-19 infections rise across the country. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the last week of July alone brought 11,287 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, a 40.4% increase from the previous week. The delta variant makes up 70.5% of the new cases.
Michael Givel, a political science professor and president of OU’s American Association of University Professors, said he thinks the University’s decision to return to in-person classes is hasty.
“They have been rushing back to in-person classes for months now. Even with the delta variant emergency now happening, they continue to rush back,” Givel wrote in an email.
The criteria for approving remote work is “broad and fairly vague,” Givel wrote. Those who do not qualify for an accommodation through the Americans with Disabilities Act must provide a medical reason to be approved by their supervisors, deans and vice presidents.
“Does this include faculty and staff who are immunocompromised? What about faculty and staff who were fully vaccinated back in January or February 2020 or earlier?” Givel wrote. “Will this include them if the effectiveness of their COVID-19 vaccines begins to wear off? These rules are very quiet about these situations and others.”
The updated remote work policy says that a remote work plan can be canceled or modified at any time at the University or supervisor’s discretion.
English professor James Zeigler said he is concerned about breakthrough variants and the return to in-person learning, particularly as the parent of a child under 12.
“All faculty, staff, and students who are unable to receive the vaccination or who have unvaccinated relatives at home are expected to put themselves or their loved ones at needless and unacceptable risk,” Zeigler said.
The Oklahoma state government and SB 658 are primarily at fault for the lack of action at OU, Zeigler said.
“I’m sympathetic to the impossible situation that the OU administration faces as a result of Governor Stitt’s refusal to follow medical science and declare a public health emergency,” Zeigler wrote in an email. “If the Governor were to show such leadership, the University could reinstitute a mask mandate for all campus facilities and, even better, introduce a COVID vaccination requirement to access campus buildings.”
It’s OU’s position that professors will not be able to require masks of students in any venue, and can only “ strongly encourage” people to wear them. According to the university’s website, Oklahoma Executive Order 2021-16 prevents Oklahoma state agencies, which includes OU, from requiring a mask or COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of being allowed to enter a state building or office.
The Daily recently spoke to OU law professor Joseph Thai and Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) about the conclusion that SB 658 bars professors from mandating masks. Thai and Virgin said, in their opinion, neither SB 658 nor Stitt’s executive order prohibit OU from requiring all students to mask, nor do they prevent professors from requiring all students to mask in their classrooms or offices.
In a follow-up email with The Daily, Thai wrote that the section of SB 658 applicable to boards of education of public schools and technology centers is not related to public universities and bans masks across the board in limited circumstances. He wrote the section applicable public universities only bans masks mandates “targeting the unvaccinated.
“While there may be political reasons why OU does not want to mandate masks — except to protect the football program — there is no legal reason why it cannot,” Thai wrote.
Robert Lemon, a German professor, wrote in an email he is “profoundly disappointed” by OU’s approach to the fall semester and for their failure to take proactive measures against COVID-19.
“When it comes to COVID, the University seems trapped in a Groundhog Day of its own making, except that, unlike Billy Murray, OU refuses to learn from experience,” Lemon wrote. “It is unconscionable that the University, which can mandate vaccines for faculty and staff at least, is refusing to do so and instead offers faculty and staff the absurd opportunity to raise a ‘philosophical’ objection to getting the vaccine.”
OU updated its vaccination policies July 28 adding a third “philosophical” vaccination exemption alongside religious and medical reasons.
Lemon wrote he is concerned about some of the challenges faculty will face this fall and feels uncertain on what his rights are when it comes to ensuring safety in the classroom.
“Can we exclude a student who refuses to wear a mask? How are we supposed to teach a language class, for example, in which the most current student-centered approaches, such as pair or group work, are rendered virtually impossible by social distancing?,” Lemon wrote. “How are we as faculty supposed to run a course in which several students are quarantining or participating remotely?”
Lemon wrote he’d like to see OU mandate vaccines for faculty and staff who are medically eligible for them and provide a distinct contingency plan recognizing the possibility that the delta variant will prevent in-person teaching.
“The University has had nearly 18 months to develop these policies, and yet we seem no closer to getting answers,” Lemon wrote.
