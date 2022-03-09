OU Human Resources announces new remote work options for in-state employees

OU Human Resources updated its remote work process for staff by providing three work scenarios, including fully on-site, hybrid remote and fully remote, according to a March 1 email.
A university spokesperson wrote that it became feasible to consider additional options for in-state employee work following the university’s return to campus on Aug. 2, 2021. They wrote that dedication and commitment demonstrated by the institution’s workforce during the pandemic confirmed OU could provide certain services and operations through employees who can successfully and effectively work remotely.
The hybrid option allows employees to work remotely for one to three days per week, with the remainder of their schedule spent at an approved alternate location, according to the email. A fully-remote schedule allows employees to work off-site five days per week.
Hybrid remote agreements will require supervisor and dean or director-level approvals. Fully remote “should be rare” and requires vice president-level approval, according to the email.
The updated process includes new documentation, forms and guidelines according to the email. Changes follow new in-state guidelines and are intended to assist in employee attraction and retention.
The new forms include various agreement forms and paperwork. One form is used to determine whether your position would work well for remote work, and asks questions like, “Is your job appropriate for routine remote work?” or “Do you have job duties that can be successfully accomplished off-site?”
It is important to note that many student-facing, public- or patient-facing, and location-specific positions are still required to work on campus, the spokesperson wrote. They emphasized that OU remains committed to the support of the university's teaching, research mission and clinical operations as it focuses on the success of students.
Interested employees will follow five steps, starting with overall remote work guidelines. This involves employees or supervisors carefully considering remote work.
Employees will discuss with their supervisor to determine feasibility of remote work for their position. They will then complete the remote work self-assessment form, which is used to determine if remote work is appropriate for their position.
Employees will complete the remote work agreement with the cooperation of a supervisor which will need to be renewed yearly. The remote work attestation must be completed, and remote work documents will be maintained by the department, employee and their supervisor.
It is specified that supervisors are encouraged to keep students’ on-campus experience top-of-mind when considering employees’ remote work, according to the March 1 email. Supervisors will be maintaining “appropriate staffing levels” on campus, according to the email.
Enhancing the university’s remote work opportunities for staff will bolster its competitive advantage in the job market, support its diversity efforts by broadening its recruitment reach and create opportunities to repurpose space to support new faculty, the spokesperson wrote.
OU Human Resources plans to conduct a six-month review of the program to determine its success and ensure workplace needs are being met, the spokesperson wrote. Revisions to the remote work guidelines will be considered and can be implemented at that time.
