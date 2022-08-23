 Skip to main content
OU Housing and Food Services releases information on reopening, closures of on-campus dining options

union dining

Students workers at the Oklahoma Memorial Union in August 2022. 

 Karoline Leonard/OU Daily

OU Housing and Food Services is working to open as many locations as possible for the fall semester, excluding three restaurants which will remain closed. 

Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications for OU Housing and Food Services, said Couch Express, Laughing Tomato and Freshens will remain closed during the fall semester.

While Basic Knead, Jan Marie & Richard J. Crawford University Club, Pitchfork and Quiznos are currently closed, OU Housing and Food plans to reopen them soon, according to the OU Housing and Food Services website

For more information on what dining options are open and which will be opening soon, visit the OU Housing and Food Services website.

