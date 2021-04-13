OU hosts fourth annual Giving Day

OU is hosting its fourth annual OU Giving Day Tuesday, encouraging students, alumni and others to make donations that will assist the university in maintaining student opportunities and experiences across its three campuses.
According to its website, OU Giving Day is a one-day event where people provide donations to the university in the area of their choosing.
Donations go to support areas including the Norman Campus, fine arts, OU Athletics, student affairs and student organizations, scholarships and others.
For those wanting to donate to unlisted areas, there is an option listed as “other” on the donation page.
According to the website, the challenges page provides gift-matching events over various areas, sponsored by donors. Donors who are unsure if they work for a company that supports gift-matching programs for employees can visit this website to check.
To donate, users must click the “Give” button at the top of the page, or they can send a one-time gift to the university on the OU Foundation website by clicking the “Give Now” icon. The donations are tax-deductible, and donors will receive an electronic receipt via email.
Donors that are OU faculty and staff or OU Foundation staff can donate through payroll deduction by filling out payroll deduction forms. OU faculty and staff can find the form here, and OU Foundation staff can find their form here.
At the time of publication, $234,348 has been raised from 646 different donors, according to the website.
For any transaction issues, donors can email Latoya Groves at lgroves@ou.edu, or troubleshoot by switching to a new internet browser on a computer or laptop.
According to the OU Giving Day website, further questions can be sent to Rebecca Tramel at btramel@ou.edu.
