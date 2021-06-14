OU Health updates visitation policies to allow 2 guests per patient; precautions remain intact

OU Health expanded its visitation policies to allow two guests per visiting patient, effective this morning, according to an OU Health press release.
OU Health wrote in the release that "the emotional support of friends and family members is important to patient’s healing and well-being." It will, therefore, allow patients to identify two visiting guests that will be documented in their health records, according to the release.
Guests must be over the age of 12, be screened for COVID-19 at an entrance or point of service, accept the terms in the Guest Expectations form, wear a surgical or cloth mask without ventilation at all times and remain in the patient’s room, unless they are asked to leave for reasons related to patient safety or care.
If guests are feeling unwell or demonstrate COVID-19 symptoms, they will not be allowed to stay with a patient, according to the release.
Waiting rooms and cafeterias will be monitored, and social distancing measures will continue to be observed, according to the release. Guests will also be discouraged from leaving until the patient’s stay is over, and if they do exit the hospital, a planned return with department leadership will be advised.
According to The Norman COVID-19 Data Dashboard, which was last updated June 9, there were 13 new cases last week, with an average of 1.86 new cases per day. Weekly reported COVID-19 cases have been steadily decreasing in Norman since the third week of April, according to dashboard data.
Oklahoma’s statewide COVID-19 case average sits at 141 per week, as of June 14, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
