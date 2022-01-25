 Skip to main content
OU Health to receive over $1 million in National Institutes of Health funding for 'long COVID' research

The RECOVER Initiative website homepage.

 Via the RECOVER Initiative's website

OU Health is projected to receive more than $1 million to participate in a National Institutes of Health study to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19, according to an OU Health press release.

According to the release, current data shows 10-30 percent of people who have had a serious COVID-19 infection will have symptoms including pain, headaches, fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic cough and sleep problems for at least a month. Researchers do not know why symptoms persist for a long time after the infection or why some people have little to no symptoms. The Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery Initiative will serve as a “unique opportunity” to investigate what researchers deem “long COVID.”

“In other viral infections, you rarely see long-term symptoms at the rate we have seen with COVID-19,” Timothy VanWagoner, the study’s co-principal investigator for OU Health, said in the release. “If we can understand the biological underpinning of these symptoms, that may help us to better treat people who continue to have problems for weeks or months after the infection is over.”

The Oklahoma Clinical and Translational Science Institute at the OU Health Sciences Center will help the RECOVER Initiative by using its existing infrastructure to enroll patients across the state, including those in rural and medically underserved areas, according to the release.

OU Health will enroll approximately 80 adults in three categories, including individuals with past COVID-19 infection and continued symptoms, with a recent COVID-19 infection who may or may not have continued symptoms and who have never contracted COVID-19. Participants will undergo laboratory tests and other analyses, depending on their group, according to the release.

“The RECOVER study is important because researchers around the country will be sharing their findings in real time in an effort to find answers as quickly as possible,” OCTSI Director Judith James and co-principal investigator of the study said in the release. “We hope to discover factors that put people at higher risk for ‘long COVID,’ as well as protective factors. That information will be critical for preventing and treating the long-term effects of the virus.”

Enrollment in the study will begin soon, and researchers will follow participants for up to four years, according to the release. While this study will focus only on adults, a study in children and adolescents is planned.

For more information about enrolling in the OU Health study, call (405) 271-3490 or email osctr@ouhsc.edu.

