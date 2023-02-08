OU Health to offer free, on-campus HIV testing

OU Health Promotions will partner with OK HIV Prevention & Education Co-Op to host the fifth annual free HIV testing on Thursday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Oklahoma Memorial Union's Houchin and Pioneer rooms.
Testing will consist of a finger prick, and results will be delivered in a minute, Katie Qualls, OU Health education coordinator, wrote in an email to OU Daily.
The results will remain confidential and protected by privacy laws. In the case of a positive HIV test, the result and the name of the person who took it will be shared with the health department to help further the prevention of HIV, Qualls said.
Qualls said there will be reserved rooms that allow private testing.
HIV is a virus that attacks the immune system and, if untreated, can lead to AIDS. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who contract HIV will have it for the rest of their lives, but it can be controlled with proper medical care.
Qualls said people with HIV who take treatment after a positive diagnosis and remain “virally suppressed” will not transmit HIV to their sexual partners.
In 2020, there were 6,603 people living with HIV in Oklahoma.
The CDC recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested at least once. People ages 13 to 34 accounted for 57 percent of the new HIV diagnoses in 2020.
“People who get tested and learn their status can make better decisions about sex, drug use, and health care,” Qualls wrote in an email. “About 13 percent of people with HIV do not know they have it. People with HIV who know their status can get HIV treatment and remain healthy for many years.”
OU Health Services offers HIV testing at Goddard Health Center, and anyone can schedule an appointment through OU’s Patient Portal. HIV-positive patients can refill prescriptions, monitor their status and order routine testing.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe. Ansley Chambers and Francisco Gutierrez copy edited this story.
