You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Health Services hosts walk-in vaccine clinics in effort to increase vaccination rates among community members

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
COVID-19 sticker

A sticker given to recipients of a COVID-19 vaccination in an OU vaccination clinic on March 26.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Health Services hosted several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics around campus during the first week of classes, encouraging the OU community to get vaccinated.

Katie Qualls Fay, OU Health Services promotion coordinator, said in an email that 275 people got vaccinated as of 10 a.m. Friday. 

Jacob Kasenurm, a registered nurse at Goddard Health Center, said around 50 people visited the Bizzell Memorial Library walk-in clinic — a collaboration with the Oklahoma State Health Department — as of Aug. 26 to get their vaccine doses. 

“There is an unlimited amount of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses available depending on the preferences of the person being vaccinated,” Kasenurm said. 

OU nurses working in the walk-in clinic said they are using fun and creative techniques to encourage students walking through the library to get vaccinated. 

“We placed some flyers ... for the additional information. When we see that people are interested, we just reach out,” Kasenurm said.

Matt Mays, an OU accounting masters student and one of the 50 people visiting the walk-in clinic Thursday, said he rushed to get vaccinated in between his classes. He said he finds the clinics to be very useful and comfortable, as appointments are not needed and they are close to the university’s academic buildings. 

“I have decided to get vaccinated here, as I don’t have to make an appointment before and no need to drive to get to a clinic,” Mays said.

Mays said he decided to get vaccinated because of the obvious negative effects of COVID-19 on his friend’s father, which changed his parents’ attitude towards the vaccine.

“My friend’s dad appeared to be in the hospital because of COVID,” Mays said.“After that I just (felt) like it’s time to get it. My parents were against that, but after that incident they just got vaccinated as well.”

Starting Aug. 30, COVID-19 vaccination will be available at Goddard by appointment only.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments