OU Health announces new hire for chief nursing officer role

OU Health announced Amy Trueblood as its new chief nursing officer in a Tuesday press release.
According to the release, Trueblood will serve in an executive leadership role. She’s a board-certified nurse executive through the American Nurse Credentialing Center, and she earned a bachelor of nursing science degree from the University of Iowa and a master’s in administrative nursing from the University of Illinois.
According to the release, Trueblood’s 15-year career in nursing began at Mayo Medical Center in Minnesota. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in nursing innovation and health systems at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing.
Trueblood also served as director of nursing, professional practice and staffing support services for the University of Missouri Healthcare from November 2019 to September 2021, according to her Linkedin profile. From August 2017 to November 2019, she served as director of clinical operations and director of patient experience at OSF Healthcare in Illinois.
OU Health Interim Chief Nurse Executive and Fran and Earl Ziegler OU College of Nursing Dean Julie Hoff said Trueblood is an “innovative and courageous leader,” with a “strong track record of building new departments and transitioning culture.”
“Her leadership is marked by patient-focused services delivered with respect, and her operational strategies are designed to achieve optimal outcomes,” Hoff said. “She is passionate about developing future leaders and collaborating across disciplines to create effective strategies that promote success in an ever-changing and intensely competitive healthcare landscape.”
Trueblood said in the release she looks forward to collaborating with all disciplines, staff and OU Health leadership and to “improve the lives” of patients.
“I am honored to be a part of the OU Health leadership team, where our mission is to lead healthcare in patient care, education and research,” Trueblood said. “I am excited to engage with patients and the community to continue (to) elevate OU Health as the first and best choice for comprehensive patient care in Oklahoma.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.