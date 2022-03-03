OU graduate teaching assistants discuss feeling overlooked, underpaid

Graduate teaching assistants across departments said they feel university culture fosters an environment where their time and energy used instructing other students and attending their own classes is left unappreciated.
Alex Crayon, a master’s student studying English, rhetoric and writing studies with a concentration in creative writing, is in his fourth semester as a graduate teaching assistant in the English department. Crayon taught two sections of English 1113 during the fall 2021 semester and is teaching English 1213 this semester.
He said his students have had trouble adjusting to a return to in-person learning and the level of effort expected because their last time in a standard classroom setting was during their junior year of high school.
This lack of engagement resulted in Crayon feeling overworked and frustrated constantly. As pandemic fatigue decreases the concerted efforts of students in their work, Crayon said he finds himself in more meetings to help them revise their work.
The English Department pays its GTAs under the assumption that they work 20 hours a week, Crayon said, which almost everyone he knows typically doubles. He said he knows the department would pay him more or give him a raise if it could, but it lacks the funding.
Crayon said he sometimes spends up to 40 hours working per week, between grading, teaching, office hours and conferences.
He said although he is paid enough to maintain his current lifestyle, he doesn’t believe he receives enough for his work. Crayon said he lives off campus with some friends from his undergraduate years, and gets paid more than the approximate $450 he spends on rent and utilities with a stipend of about $1,500 per month.
However, Crayon said he knows people who live by themselves and the stipend — which drops to about $1,300 after taxes — isn’t enough to sustain them.
“We’re not necessarily exploited — I don’t want to use that word because I don't really feel exploited — but I feel a little taken advantage of,” Crayon said. “I think there is … a university culture-wide thing that is okay with not really respecting our time and using our time as something that is taken for granted.”
The minimum salary of a graduate research and teaching assistant is $13,380 annually as of August 2019, according to the OU Graduate College website. Comparatively, Iowa State University pays its teaching assistants with a minimum stipend of $14,325 for the 2022-2023 academic year. The University of Texas at Austin pays a range from $23,436-$57,192 for graduate assistants and $25,368-$79,032 for research assistants in the 2020-2021 academic year.
In perspective, during the Fall 2021 semester, the OU Norman campus had a total enrollment of 28,052 students, ISU had 30,708 students and UT had 51,991 students.
Senior Associate Dean of the Graduate College Sherri Irvin wrote in an email to The Daily that OU recognizes its GTA net stipends — the stipend they receive minus the fees they are required to pay — are below those of its peer institutions.
The university has made closing this gap a priority and has been working for several years to close this gap, Irvin wrote. The first strategy is to increase the net stipend by continuing to reduce fees, which have already gone down $2,000 per year per 18 credit hours since 2018.
“We still need to reduce fees by a further $2,000 per year to get them down to the average level in public universities that belong to the American Association of Universities,” Irvin wrote. “OU has earmarked funds for this, and a proposal to reduce fees further in the coming academic year will go before the University of Oklahoma Regents later this term.”
Irvin wrote OU has been working on strategies to increase GTA and GRA stipends directly through Pillar 2, Strategy 8, Tactic 3 of the Lead On, University strategic plan. Its ability to do so at one time is limited by how multiple major university priorities have to be addressed in using the same pool of funds.
Second-year master’s student Elizabeth Young, a graduate teaching assistant in the history department, said she also sees a lack of engagement from her discussion students. She said a lack of intimacy in classrooms is part of the problem.
Masks create anonymity, she said, preventing her from fostering relationships with some of her students.
“Maybe some students think ‘Oh, well, they don’t know my face, they don't know what I look like, so I can skip class with no repercussions,’” Young said. “Maybe some think, ‘Because there's no intimateness to this, I’m rather unmotivated,’ or ‘I feel really uncomfortable in this giant lecture hall.’”
As a beginning graduate student last academic year, Young recalls feeling similarly, as she said faculty members were “intimidating and untouchable” during the pandemic. The comfort of seeing the same faces everyday wasn’t there.
“(I’d walk past people and), even though I never knew that person, never met that person, never talked to that person, I remembered their face,” Young said. “That intimacy really benefits the college experience, that makes it more fun and makes it more unique, because I think the pandemic has almost treated college like a nine-to-five regimented job, and that there’s no fun to it.”
She said she describes herself as a future planner, but the lack of certainty and constant plan changing on behalf of OU halted her plans. For example, she said she didn’t buy her apartment lease until a few months after her acceptance because she thought all classes would be online.
Young is originally from Charleston, West Virginia, and pays for out-of-state tuition alongside other necessities. Although she was thankful for the financial aid package OU gave her, she said it isn’t enough. Young lives alone and her stipend does not sustain her lifestyle.
“Between rent, bills, groceries, gas, just everything, I was still losing money every month because I wasn’t getting paid enough,” Young said. “If I would have had a roommate, it would have been better and easier, but then again, I’m in my early 20s (and) I’m not gonna — at the age of 23 — blindly move in with anybody.”
Young said she worked as a graduate research assistant her first year and is being paid about the same amount as a teaching assistant. She said she wants to be a teaching-oriented professor over focusing on research and, for the amount of work she does as a GTA, feels like the pay shouldn’t be equal.
“I’m putting my heart and soul into (being a teaching assistant),” Young said. “Sometimes, (with) what I see at that monthly pay on the last business day of the month, I could be happier.”
Young said she found there were discrepancies within departments, since arts and humanities students were getting paid less than STEM students.
Irvin wrote this was because net stipends are looked at on a discipline-by-discipline basis due to “complex reasons,” generally dealing with the level of compensation for others in related fields in the job market.
Young said she knows a first-year master’s student who “makes more than twice” of what she makes. She said she understands the nuance of offering varying amounts of stipends and funds to master’s students. She said she is extremely grateful for the amount she is given, but she is still frustrated with the pay gap.
“In American society, everyone’s pushed to do STEM,” Young said. “We see art funding getting cut in the secondary education levels, (and) I know some major universities are offering fewer art degrees and programs. They aren’t really going to put the money in them anymore.”
Given the pay, many domestic graduate students take on financial aid and loans to pay their tuition. Unlike undergraduate students, graduate students’ loans are all unsubsidized, meaning they gain interest even while the student is in school, and master’s students typically aren’t funded.
“The Graduate College regularly works with other offices to secure emergency financial aid for graduate students, including GTAs and GRAs, who are experiencing difficult financial situations,” Irvin wrote. “Though, this is a somewhat separate issue and doesn’t replace the need to increase net stipends.”
Some international and out-of-state graduate students have turned to fundraisers to raise money needed to live abroad and cover extenuating circumstances.
For instance, Spanish GTAs Antonia Alvarado, who is disabled and immunocompromised, and Beverly Pérez Rego, who will lose her spot in her Ph.D. program if she is not in Norman in January 2022, have GoFundMe pages to help finance their education.
An update was uploaded on Feb. 11 to Pérez Rego’s GoFundMe stating that she made it to Norman. The page will remain open to donations, organizer Ashley Hoang wrote, as Pérez Rego will not receive any income from May to August 2022 and she is not allowed to work off campus as an international student.
Crayon has a second job at the Writing Center for experience rather than money, but he said he knows a lot of graduate students would gladly jump at this job for the extra income. However, as a graduate student, he said, you can’t hold more than 0.7 of full time teaching assistantship positions on campus.
When a graduate student takes on a teaching assistantship, they take on 0.5 of full time. Therefore, they can only take another assistantship job that counts for 0.2 of a full-time position. Crayon said this makes sense on the surface, but, once that exterior is gone, it’s no longer practical.
“The university does limit graduate students on the amount they can work, therefore eliminating potential sources of income,” Crayon said. “There are definitely people who might really need that income and are going to be denied just because the university limits and says you can't work full time, or even close to full time, as a grad student because you need to be a student.”
Irvin wrote a 0.5 full-time equivalent position typically means that the workload should average about 20 hours per week, but the graduate college is aware that GRAs and GTAs attend their own classes and do more than necessary, like extra research for a thesis or lesson planning.
“We have been proactive in communicating to academic units that the GTA’s workload needs to be consistent with a 0.5 FTE appointment, and some academic units have restructured workloads to reduce the burden on their GTAs,” Irvin wrote.
Irvin wrote the Graduate College wants to provide support for graduate students facing difficult situations, and GTAs and GRAs who feel they are being expected to perform an unreasonable workload.
“We welcome graduate students to get in touch with us,” Irvin wrote. “We need to support graduate students’ success by ensuring that they have time to rest and enjoy other activities, and that they aren’t experiencing undue financial strain.”
Crayon and Young said they don’t have to worry too much about their financial status. Young said she has her dad and grandmother, who she considers her safety net and knows would financially compensate her, if needed. Crayon said he doesn’t have extenuating expenses waiting for him, like medical bills.
They said they recognize their fortune and privilege, and that their financial positions are uncommon as they are aware that others struggle.
“I’m not that upset because I recognize that I’m a lucky one,” Young said. “(Compared to) the amount of low money (others) put into their graduate school or professional degrees where students really don’t receive any financial compensation or financial aid if you’re in a professional degree … I consider myself a lucky person.”
