OU Gateway to Belonging director addresses Faculty Senate on course objectives

The Gateway to Belonging program director announced several goals and initiatives regarding OU’s new course during an OU Faculty Senate meeting Monday.
The GBO course serves as one of three classes in a “First-Year Experience” suite following the passage of the Oklahoma House Bill 1775 — a bill rewritten from legislation originally regarding medical situations during high school sporting events into implementing restrictions on certain gender and diversity theories being taught in schools.
According to the Gateway to Belonging Program Director Adrienne Carter-Sowell, GBO’s pilot semesters include the fall 2021 semester and the 2021 winter session. For the fall, 27 sections with 35-seat caps and in-person or remote formats are offered. The course is available at the Norman campus and the OU Health Sciences Center.
Carter-Sowell said the course offers students an opportunity to consider how they have formed their own beliefs and opinions, and how they can listen, learn and interact with one another to gain “the most” from their college experience.
“The goal is to increase their understanding of structures and group-level experiences that have shaped the communities and identities of their classmates here at OU,” Carter-Sowell said.
The course has seven faculty members who “bring together their background and disciplines” to develop activities and lead discussions on how to develop a sense of belonging, foster connections and maintain everyday belonging, Carter-Sowell said.
“We are really proud of the fact we have a very interdisciplinary presentation of core concepts,” Carter-Sowell said. “Even though we have a book that provides some content from social psychology, it's not a social psychology course. We really focus on self-study (and) provide assignments that allow students to really develop and apply the constructs we've covered.”
In a May email to The Daily, an OU spokesperson wrote students were originally intended to take the Gateway to Belonging course as a mandatory first-year credit. The passage of HB 1775 forced OU to make the class an optional course alongside two others choices for the first-year requirement: Global Perspectives and Engagement and Ethical Leadership Development.
Carter-Sowell said students enrolled in the course will provide course evaluations mid-semester and at the end of the term to analyze the experiences of those who take the course and those who do not.
“In conclusion, if you want to truly understand something, you should try to change it,” Carter-Sowell said, quoting German-American psychologist Kurt Lewin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.