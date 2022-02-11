OU Food Services tests ‘Transact Mobile Ordering’ app for on-campus restaurants

OU Food Services began testing a new mobile food ordering app for on-campus restaurants Thursday.
The Transact Mobile Ordering app will temporarily be limited to Chick-fil-A in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, according to an email from a university spokesperson.
Approximately 250 students with a meal plan that have recently eaten at Chick-fil-A were chosen to participate in a small beta test group. Only students selected for the test can currently order using the app.
Students will sign in using their OU NetID, and their meal plan will automatically connect with the app.
Once any issues with the app are resolved through testing, the service will be available for all students, and additional dining locations will be added. Roll out of the app will depend on the feedback by participants.
