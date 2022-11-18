 Skip to main content
OU Food Pantry predicts record attendance at Thanksgiving meal distribution

ou food pantry cate center

With additional space, the OU Food Pantry offers clothing, books and household supplies. 

 Photo provided

The OU Food Pantry will distribute Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday, as they expect a record turnout of clients next week. 

Matt Marks, OU’s campus care coordinator, said the OU Food Pantry served around 160 people during Thanksgiving last year. They expect an even larger turnout next week due to the pantry’s high volume of clients sparked by its new location at Cate Center. 

“It’s been a big strain on us moving over here in the way that we didn’t expect the numbers to be like they are,” Marks said. “We need to get more food from the Regional Food Bank. We need to really be hitting those food drives because everything we put on the shelves flies right off.”

Marks said they currently have 10-15 turkeys which will be provided on a first-come first-served basis next Tuesday. The pantry is packaging meals that include Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts like cornbread, corn, green beans and pie. They will supply meals on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

“We know that the holidays can be tough for some students and staff, especially with prices skyrocketing in every category,” Marks said. “So we try to lessen that burden and do what we can to help save some money for Thanksgiving.” 

Marks said that the combination of families coming into town, getting together with friends and rising costs at the grocery store puts a lot of stress on the average family. Despite increased demand, Marks remained thankful for the OU Food Pantry’s partnerships with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Crest and Feed the Children.

“If anybody needs any assistance, come see us," Marks said. "Let us help them out. Any help we can provide as we get through these holidays. We are here for them."

news reporter

Caleb Wortz is a journalism senior and a news reporter at the Daily. He started at the Daily in the spring of 2022. He is originally from Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

