OU featured in The Princeton Review's list of 'Best Value Colleges for 2021' among several recognitions

OU was again selected as a Best Value College for 2021 by The Princeton Review, recognizing OU as one of the top schools for academics, affordability and career prospects.
According to a university press release, the Review chose 209 public and private schools out of 650 colleges and universities nationwide. OU is the only public university in Oklahoma to make the list.
To determine Best Value Colleges, The Princeton Review compared schools by 40 different data points such as academics, cost, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt and alumni support, according to the release. The Review also used data from its surveys of students attending the colleges and surveys of alumni about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.
The Review recognized OU in several other categories, including Best Western School, Top Green College and in its list of Best 386 Colleges. It also ranks OU’s undergraduate entrepreneurship program as No. 23 in the nation.
“At OU, we understand the importance of our role as an outstanding public university to provide academic excellence while remaining affordable and accessible,” OU President Joseph Harroz wrote in the release. “It is truly gratifying to earn this recognition, which serves as a testament to our efforts to provide a life-changing education at OU.”
