OU faculty host public health webinar in effort to curb vaccine hesitancy, address university plans for fall semester

As the pandemic nears the end in the U.S., vaccines are available to the public and unemployment is lowering. OU faculty are aiming to empower the community to continue moving forward through the end of COVID-19 while remaining safe and vigilant.
In a June 11 webinar, OU Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt, Director of University Counseling Center Scott Miller and OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler held a Q&A about public health, mental health, ways to recover from COVID-19 and some of OU’s plans for fall semester.
During the webinar, Surratt mentioned that other public institutions will require students to be vaccinated to attend in the fall and asked Bratzler to expand on why this is not being implemented at OU.
“I would love to, but state law was passed and signed by the governor … that explicitly prohibits in-state institutions, colleges, universities and schools from requiring vaccination as a condition of attendance or admittance. We cannot mandate (the) vaccine in Oklahoma,” Bratzler said in the webinar.
OU is hindered by the law but looking for other strategies as fall approaches. Surratt said incentivizing vaccinations and providing information to the public about the benefits of the vaccine could increase vaccination numbers.
“We’re working on finalizing data, and we’re trying to get perceptions and attitudes around vaccinations — particularly our students,” Surratt said in the webinar. “We were able to get responses from I think over 3,000 individuals ,and among those, nearly 70 percent said they had been vaccinated or fully vaccinated.”
OU lifted its campus mask mandate June 7, following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order barring Oklahoma agencies from requiring masks and COVID-19 vaccinations. Gov. Stitt signed this order after passing legislation prohibiting vaccination requirements for schools, colleges, institutions and universities.
“The executive order … explicitly keeps us from requiring a mask for unvaccinated individuals, which is one thing we wanted to do but cannot do now,” Bratzler said. This comes nearly a month after OU’s AAUP chapter urged the university to require vaccinations for the OU community prior to the fall semester.
Bratzler said people should encourage their unvaccinated children to wear a mask, especially if they’re inside or near other unvaccinated people. Of those who are able to get the vaccine, he said some are not choosing not to because they’re against the vaccine, but it’s a relatively small portion of the population.
As of June 16, approximately 43 percent of Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 36 percent of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated. OU held a mass vaccination clinic in the OU Armory on March 26, vaccinating around 4,000 people, and has ensured complete vaccination in over 6,000 people as of June 16.
“A lot of people have misinformation .... particularly in the college-age group we’ve seen a lot of young females that have bought into some of the myths that have been out there about fertility and impacts in pregnancy,” Bratzler said. “In fact, multiple studies have shown these vaccines are incredibly safe in pregnancy and in fact they can further protection to the infant because the antibodies cross over to the placenta, and the breastmilk confers protection to the infant with no side effects at all.”
Miller advised the community to be patient with each other as the return to fully in person classes begin this fall. He said employers, faculty and students should find ways to meet halfway with their peers by modeling good behavior and open communication.
“Providing correct information, I think what you will see with the start of the fall semester is we’ll work very hard to get lots of good information out, encourage students to be vaccinated, make sure we address any myths … and make (vaccines) readily available,” Bratzler said.
