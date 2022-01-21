 Skip to main content
OU Facilities Management addresses damage caused by frozen coils in Gallogly Hall flood

Gallogly Hall

Gallogly Hall on Oct. 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Facilities Management responded to a flood Jan. 2 caused by frozen coils in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in Gallogly Hall. 

A university spokesperson wrote in an email that OU Facilities Management is still assessing the damage in the building, which is anticipated to cost $250,000. The exact cost of repairs and timing for their completion is unknown as the college awaits the arrival of new coils.  

Gallogly Hall was opened to the public in July 2019 and is home to engineers of all disciplines at OU, according to its about page. Classes and activities are still being held in Gallogly Hall, the spokesperson wrote, as the primary classroom was not impacted. 

