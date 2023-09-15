OU's Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host its annual "Belonging Week" next week.
Belonging Week is an event featuring different activities throughout the week. This year’s theme is "Impact Starts with Belonging," as the DEI office hopes students find their community of advocates throughout the week.
“We're hoping this year to ensure that people have that space to navigate identities, to talk about identities, and to bridge that gap that we feel has been out there. ... The career services said that they are trying to also include in their promotion and intention to bring more diverse groups onto campus who are hiring,” Adisha Waghmarae, OU’s director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Outreach and Engagement, said.
The first event, called Neighborhood Table, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the South Oval. This event is a collaboration with the Career Center and Paycom. It will also feature a mini career fair and an opportunity to see a mentor within a particular field of study. Local vendors including Taste of India and Jollof's Jollof will provide free food.
Many events are lined up for Wednesday, such as the OU Study Abroad Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the South Oval and a lecture by University of Dayton history professor Shannen Dee Williams called “Still Mining the Forgotten: The Hidden History and Legacies of Black Catholic Nuns in the United States” taking place at 5 p.m. at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History.
That evening, the OU Accessibility and Disability Resource Center will host a screening of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" at 5 p.m. on the South Oval. At the screening, headsets will be available so attendees can listen to the film in a different language. Captions will be available to attendees as well. After the film, there will be a discussion about accessibility and disability in the film industry.
The last event, TRIO Center Open Day, will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Wagner Hall to allow individuals to discover the variety of resources, such as academic support and mentorship, that are available to students.
“The whole point of this week is to create a sense of belonging and cultivate a community of care,” Waghmarae said.
