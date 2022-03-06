OU Dance Marathon raises $735,000 for Children's Miracle Network

The Campus Activities Council's OU Dance Marathon raised $735,214.22 for Oklahoma Children's Hospital following its 12-hour dance event in Sarkeys Fitness Center.
Last year, OUDM held a two-day dance event on the South Oval due to COVID-19. OUDM Executive Chair Jaden Smicklas said this year’s event showed how important it was for the OU community to come together no matter what adversity it faced.
“Whenever people stopped donating to us because other things were going on, we tried to keep in mind that these kids are still sick, no matter what virus is going on or the pandemic,” Smicklas said. “They still need help no matter what's going on in the rest of the world. So kids can't wait, and we need their help.”
Last year, OUDM raised $775,268.21 for children who currently or have been treated for pediatric illnesses — or “Miracle Kids” — and their families. One of the miracle family mothers, Carrie Stowell, said for her daughters, Vivian and Veronica, this event is not only about the money raised but the community of OU students and other children who participate.
“For us, it's so much more than the money that they're raising,” Stowell said. “It's the relationships that they've built with our family and the other miracle families that carry on throughout the years. And just the influence that (OU students) have on our kids is so positive, and it just gives me hope that they will one day grow up and be just like them and want to pour into something much bigger than themselves.”
CAC Executive Chair Kobe Chen said he is extremely proud of the OUDM executive team for their hard work, which will ensure kids have a “better tomorrow.”
Smicklas said she is also thankful for the hard work of the OUDM executive team and the vice chairs. This year showed her what OUDM means to the miracle kids, as many of them said they want to be a Chair of OUDM when they grow up.
“They truly do look up to every single college student here,” Smicklas said. “Every collection that comes to the gym, they call them their best buddies. … I think it's really important that they're seeing that leadership in our generation so that they can also grow up and be leaders in their generation as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.