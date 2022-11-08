OU Daily voter guide for key local, state midterm elections

Tuesday marks Oklahoma’s 2022 midterm elections. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. OU Daily compiled a list of important races for Normanites, detailing each candidate’s campaign platform.
Oklahoma gubernatorial election
Kevin Stitt (R)
Incumbent Gov. Stitt is running for reelection, campaigning on a platform of making Oklahoma a top-ten state.
According to his website, he is committed to getting more for taxpayers’ money, continuing fiscally conservative leadership, and supporting school vouchers.
Joy Hofmeister (D)
Hofmeister has served as the Oklahoma State Superintendent since 2015. According to her campaign website, she plans to solve the teacher shortage, support students' mental health, extend care and learning opportunities and increase access to child support.
Hofmeister also plans to remove a restriction on local governments that prevent raising the minimum wage, according to her website. She also does not support school vouchers, referring to them as “rural school killers.”
Natalie Bruno (L)
Bruno’s major issues for this election were tribal relations, medical and recreational marijuana access and birth control access, according to her campaign website.
Dr. Ervin Yen (I)
Yen served as a member of the Oklahoma State Senate representing the 40th district as a Republican from 2014 to 2018. In an interview with OU Daily, Yen said he supports expanding Medicaid, abortion rights, increasing teacher pay and addressing homelessness.
Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction election
Ryan Walters (R)
Walters has served as secretary of education under Stitt since 2020. He said he wants to restrict critical race theory in schools and keep schools open. Walters supports school vouchers, according to his campaign site.
Jena Nelson (D)
Nelson, who won the 2020 Teacher of the Year award, is running on a platform supporting school funding and rejecting school vouchers. In an interview with OU Daily, Nelson said she wants to increase public school funding and teacher pay, and improve student mental health.
U.S. Senate election
James Lankford (R)
Incumbent Sen. Lankford was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2015 and previously represented Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District from 2011-15. Key issues for Lankford included reducing the national debt, foreign policy, gun rights, education, climate change and border security, according to his campaign website.
Madison Horn (D)
In an interview with OU Daily, Horn said her background in cybersecurity inspired many of her major policy beliefs. Horn campaigned on improving technological infrastructure in rural communities and increasing access to healthcare, according to an interview with OU Daily.
Kenneth Blevins (L)
Major issues for Blevins included establishing term limits for senators and representatives at the federal level, protecting the Second Amendment and reducing government involvement in reproductive care, according to an interview with OU Daily.
Michael Delaney (I)
Delaney ran on a platform supporting universal basic income, pushing for an Equal Rights Amendment, reinventing foreign policy and implementing legal system reforms.
U.S. Senate election
Markwayne Mullin (R)
Mullin was elected representative of Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 and is currently serving his fifth term. Key issues for Mullin were protecting the Second Amendment, finishing the wall on the U.S. southern border and restricting transgender women from competing in women’s athletics.
Kendra Horn (D)
Horn was elected representative of Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District in 2018. Key issues for Horn included “common-sense” gun control reform and standing against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Robert Murphy (L)
Murphy, a member of the Libertarian Party for 45 years, said he wants to implement laws that increase state individuality and repeal laws counter to that. Key issues for Murphy included watching “federal encroachment,” Second Amendment issues, federal restrictions on the energy industry and how federal courts deal with vaccine mandates, according to a previous OU Daily article.
Ray Woods (I)
Woods ran on a platform dedicated to the U.S. Constitution. He plans to implement a new, 28th Amendment to reestablish the fifty sovereign states into a constitutional republic, according to a previous OU Daily article.
Oklahoma Congressional District 1 election
Kevin Hern (R)
Hern’s major concerns were improving the Department of Veterans Affairs, ending government waste, cutting spending and reducing the budget deficit, according to his campaign website.
Adam Martin (D)
Martin’s campaign focused on quality education, good jobs and access to health care, according to his website. He also wants to build jobs in his district.
Evelyn Rogers (I)
In an email to OU Daily, Rogers wrote her goals are listening to people and supporting bills that she plans to submit. She also wrote she wants to help the U.S. Congress become functional while working with a variety of perspectives.
Oklahoma Congressional District 2 election
Naomi Andrews (D)
Andrews ran on a platform of improving health care, respecting tribal sovereignty and treaties, and clean water access. She also supports women's rights and plans to actively communicate with her constituents according to an interview with OU Daily.
Josh Brecheen (R)
Brecheen served two terms in the Oklahoma State Senate representing Senate District 6 from 2010-18. His key campaign issues were upholding the electoral college, decreasing the federal government’s role in education, building a wall on the U.S. southern border and supporting the Second Amendment, according to his campaign site.
Ben “Bulldog” Robinson (I)
Robinson served as senator for Oklahoma District 9 for 16 years. He also served as district director for Dan Boren and former U.S. representative for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District.
Oklahoma Congressional District 3 election
Frank Lucas (R)
Incumbent Rep. Lucas has served as Oklahoma House District 3 representative since 2003. Key campaign issues for Lucas were immigration reform, supporting the Second Amendment and uplifting veterans and agriculture, according to his campaign site.
Jeremiah Ross (D)
Ross ran on a platform of supporting abortion and privacy rights, restricting student loans from collecting interest and expanding student loan forgiveness, according to a previous OU Daily article.
Oklahoma House Congressional District 4 election
Tom Cole (R)
Incumbent Rep. Cole was reelected in 2020 and was first elected in 2002. Key campaign issues for Cole included supporting veterans, increasing national security, border security and U.S. energy independence, according to his campaign website.
Mary Brannon (D)
Brannon ran on a platform of supporting Oklahoma schools, veterans and protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, according to her campaign website.
Oklahoma Congressional District 5 election
Stephanie Bice (R)
Bice was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. Key campaign issues for Bice included protecting the Second Amendment, fighting for Oklahoma’s oil and gas, anti-abortion legislation and helping farmers and ranchers, according to her campaign website.
Joshua Harris-Till (D)
Harris-Till’s platform focused on education, jobs, health care and infrastructure. In an interview with OU Daily, he said he also advocates for affordable health care and abortion rights.
David Frosch (I)
Frosch ran on a platform of fighting against government corruption, advocating for a sustainable future and economic justice, according to an interview with OU Daily.
Oklahoma House Election District 44 election
RJ Harris (R)
Key campaign issues for Harris included supporting public safety agencies, upholding the Second Amendment, providing assistance for veterans and supporting the sovereignty of Native nations, according to his campaign website.
Jared Deck (D)
Deck ran on a platform of supporting universal health care access, public education for all, food and shelter security and criminal justice reform, according to his campaign website.
Oklahoma House Election District 45 election
Teresa Sterling (R)
Key issues for Sterling included protecting Oklahoma’s elderly, advocating for children's education, higher education and stopping the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project, according to her Facebook.
Annie Menz (D)
Menz ran on a platform of preserving natural resources, providing support for working families, protecting Oklahoma’s future, standing up for seniors and government transparency, according to her campaign website.
Oklahoma House Election District 46 election
Kendra Wesson (R)
Major campaign issues for Wesson were increasing transparency in government spending, inflation, pro-business policies and funding public safety, according to her website.
Jacob Rosecrantz (D)
Incumbent Rep. Rosecrantz was elected representative for Oklahoma House District 46 in 2017. Key campaign issues for Rosecrantz included improving education, clarifying House Bill 1775 and increasing funding for mental health services, according to a previous OU Daily article.
Oklahoma attorney general election
Gentner Drummond (R)
Drummond’s main campaign focuses were serving Oklahomans and upholding the rule of law, according to his campaign site. Key issues for Drummond were advocating for Second Amendment rights, blocking federal government overreach and protecting victims of sexual assault.
Lynda Steele (D)
Steele ran on a platform that includes criminal justice system reform, creating a division of protected communities for Native Americans and tribal sovereignty and reducing the stigma the surrounding the cannabis industry.
Oklahoma lieutenant governor election
Matt Pinnell (R)
Incumbent Pinnell was elected Oklahoma lieutenant governor in 2018. His campaign platform included continued focus on Oklahoma’s branding, promoting career tech schools, helping small business owners and being a chief marketer for the state’s tourism, according to an interview with OU Daily.
Melinda Alizadeh-Fard (D)
Alizadeh-Fard ran on a platform that included increasing government transparency, supporting people’s bodily autonomy and bridging the gap in tribal relations.
Chris Powell (L)
Powell’s platform consisted of removing the office of Oklahoma lieutenant governor completely. He hopes to use this election as a petition against the existence of the office according to an interview with OU Daily.
