OU Daily seeks to minimize harm, reevaluate editorial practices through clean slate policy

Welcome to — or back to — OU.
I hope you have had an opportunity to rest and reset amid internships, study-abroad trips, summer jobs and classes. May the creativity you harnessed and lessons you learned be reflected in all you seek out and accomplish this semester.
I am so excited to serve the OU community as the Daily’s editor-in-chief for the next two semesters. I have been lucky enough to work in the Daily newsroom for the entirety of my college career, and it excites me to see new leaders within our organization rising to the challenge of covering events on campus and throughout the city.
As we enter a new semester, the OU Daily will be making some operational changes in the hopes of better serving our audience as the OU community’s independent student voice.
In an effort to minimize harm in our coverage, the Daily’s editors reexamined its editorial policies in the past semester and will implement changes through a “clean slate policy,” which can be accessed on our website.
The Daily has always reported on major crimes and incidents to hold Oklahoma’s public officials accountable and provide consistent coverage on cases that impact our audience.
But, in the past, the Daily would publish police blotters online and in print, reflecting arrests and events on campus that local police responded to in brief stories naming students. Their digital footprints are impactful, as students’ minor crimes are one Google search away and remain tied to their names through our publication.
We believe it is important to reflect trends in these incidents — as the Daily has in its coverage of university reports on crime statistics — but there are case-by-case situations where old news of short-term interest could cause harm to private individuals.
The clean slate policy will reduce our publication’s use of booking mugshots and prevent the naming of most people accused of minor crimes — unless they are public figures.
Additionally, the Daily will follow the lead of policies from other news organizations by creating a process through which people who were the subjects of prior coverage can appeal for stories including their name to be reexamined.
This would cover single-story instances where a name could be redacted with an editor’s note explaining the change, multiple-story instances where editor’s notes provide fuller context to a story, and, in rare instances, delisting a story from our content management system.
Cases will be evaluated based on factors included in the policy by a committee led by the Daily’s editor-in-chief, along with the news managing editor, newsroom representatives on our Publication Board, a section editor of any desk from which the coverage originates and the Daily’s adviser in a nonvoting capacity.
This committee will conduct research on applicants, in addition to materials they provide, evaluate requests and come to a conclusion as swiftly as possible.
Anyone may apply, but individuals may do so only on their own behalf and once every five years. Editors will prioritize cases more than one year old.
We hope this policy will provide an opportunity for members of the OU community — especially those who are not public figures — to successfully craft their futures without being impeded by our prior coverage.
Thank you for reading our work on our website. We hope you have an opportunity to pick up our newest print edition, the Back to School guide, which is available for pickup in newsstands across campus. And, if you haven't already, please sign up for our newsletters and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
