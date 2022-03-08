 Skip to main content
OU COVID dashboard reports decline in positive cases to 3.57 percent out of 28 tests

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID kids

Graphic of people wearing masks. 

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

The OU COVID-19 Dashboard updated for the week Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, and cases continued to drop at university and state levels.

The university performed 28 COVID-19 tests over the course of the week, with only one of those being positive, or a positive case percentage of 3.57 percent. This is down from last week’s eight positives out of 80 tests performed, or 10 percent positivity.

Cleveland County’s cases continued to decline, with only 355 positive cases this week compared to 450 last week. The state’s cases also dropped with 5,824 positive cases from 6,391 positives from Feb. 17-23.

As of Mar. 8, Oklahoma rose to 11th place in cases per 100,000 people, however, the actual number has dropped to 18 cases per 100,000 people from last week’s 21 cases, according to the New York Times. The Times also recorded a daily average of 712 cases, a drop from last week’s 831 cases in the state. There were no new cases in the state on Mar. 7, according to The Times.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 12:42 p.m. on March 8 to reflect the correct amount of tests conducted.

