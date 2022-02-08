 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU COVID-19 dashboard shows decrease in state, local positive cases

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID kids

Graphic of people wearing masks. 

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

The OU COVID-19 dashboard updated Tuesday for the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, reflecting a dip in reported positive cases on both the state and local level.

 The university performed 310 COVID-19 tests during the week and 55 tests, or 17.74 percent, came out positive. The previous week saw a positive case average of 22.17 percent, with 94 positive cases out of 424 tests performed.

Cleveland County reported 4,770 positive cases during the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, which is a decrease from last week’s reported 6,834 positive cases, according to the dashboard. Oklahoma had a similar dip, reporting 52,904 new cases this week from the 78,036 last week.

As of Feb. 8, Oklahoma ranks 29th in the nation in cases per 100,000 with 75 cases per 100,000 people. On Feb. 7, Oklahoma had 2,237 new cases reported and a daily average of 2,981 cases, according to the New York Times.

The university reverted back to its fall semester policy following its two-week mask mandate at the beginning of the spring semester. Now, masking is only required for a two-week period in classes following a confirmed positive test.

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments