OU community members weigh in on campus diversity, criticize Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action last month, banning the consideration of race as a factor in college admissions throughout the country.
Though Oklahoma previously banned affirmative action through a state question in 2012, 41 states were able to utilize affirmative action until June’s court ruling. The court combined two separate challenges of affirmative action into one case.
The case centered on admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The Harvard challenge claimed discrimination against Asian American students by creating an admissions ceiling for them through flawed statistical analysis of traits such as likability, courage and kindness. Harvard’s defense team argued against discrimination claims and said race-conscious admissions policies were lawful.
Plaintiffs in the case against UNC said the university favored Black, Hispanic and Native American students over white and Asian applicants. Similar to Harvard, UNC’s defense also argued that race-conscious admissions policies were lawful and fostered diversity on campus.
Affirmative action policies were first instituted under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and aimed to increase opportunities for success in underrepresented and often disadvantaged communities.
In a statement to OU Daily regarding the ruling, a university spokesperson wrote they are aware of the decision and are committed to serving all their students.
“OU does not include race as a factor for admission into the university,” the spokesperson wrote. “The university considers four parts to a student’s application: academic rigor and performance, engagement, an essay and letters of recommendation.”
OU Student Government Association president Christopher Firch shared a statement with OU Daily urging the university to provide an “inclusive and equitable” admissions process for all potential students.
“(Our) administration and the entirety of SGA will always strive to advocate for equitable access to higher education for all, especially those of marginalized communities,” Firch wrote.
Oklahoma is one of nine states that banned affirmative action prior to the Supreme Court ruling in June. With data gathered from the Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, OU Daily compared OU’s undergraduate racial demographics with universities in states that also previously banned affirmative action.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Michigan State University, University of Florida and Florida State University were used due to their similarity in size and caliber to OU.
Nebraska banned affirmative action via an initiated constitutional amendment that appeared on the ballot in November 2008. Michigan banned affirmative action in 2006 and Florida banned it in 1999 via an executive order.
From 2016 to 2021, none of the five universities saw an increase in the percentage of Black undergraduate students. OU and UNL kept the same percentage for all six years, while FSU and MSU saw a brief increase but fell in 2021 to the same percentage they had in 2016.
All five universities saw an increase in the percentage of Asian and Hispanic undergraduate students over the six years. OU notably has the highest percentage of multiracial undergraduate students, with 9% in 2021, where the other four universities stayed at 5% or less.
President of OU’s Asian American Student Association Amelia Brown said minority students applying to OU should know that the community is always evolving. She said the multicultural programs at the university are thriving and create “necessary love and pride for all heritages.”
Five other universities from states where affirmative action was legal prior to last month were chosen for their proximity and similarity to OU: Louisiana State University, University of Alabama, University of Missouri, University of Arkansas and University of Texas-Austin.
Similar to the previous five universities, this set did not see an increase in the percentage of Black undergraduate students over the six years, except LSU, which saw a 3% increase between 2018 and 2020.
All five universities experienced an increase in the percentage of Asian and Hispanic undergraduate students except LSU, which kept a steady 4% Asian undergraduate population the whole six years.
In a New York Times article, Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, president of the American Medical Association, said admissions tools designed to aid the socioeconomically disadvantaged have utility but do not have same effect as race-conscious admission practice.
In a Supreme Court brief, admissions officials from the University of Michigan said there was not a significant increase in the percentage of Black, Hispanic or Native American students as a result of enrolling more socioeconomically disadvantaged students.
The Urban Institute is a nonprofit research organization that offers evidence to help advance equity and upward mobility. Research compiled by the institute suggests universities will experience a decrease in racial and ethnic diversity due to the nationwide ban of race-based affirmative action because race-neutral admission policies don’t have the same effect as race-conscious ones.
OU professor emeritus and civil rights activist George Henderson wrote in a statement to OU Daily the university’s commitment to provide equal employment and educational opportunities to underserved communities is a “morally and socially correct commitment” regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion.
“If we are a family … then all members of the OU family must ultimately help create one university with equal opportunities for all persons based on their abilities, not rhetoric,” Henderson wrote.
Brown said minority students experience centuries-old barriers to education and racist policies that can cause difficulty finding success for underrepresented communities.
“You will have moments where you feel that it is our space and feel extremely empowered, and I genuinely wish this for (students of color),” Brown said. “But there will be other times where you feel that our representation and respect on campus could improve tremendously.”
