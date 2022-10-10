OU community celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with prayer, tabling, workshops

A nearly packed Meacham Auditorium held about 50 Native American community members and advocates as they hung their heads in prayer before kicking off the welcome ceremony for the OU American Indian Programs and Services Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Monday.
Student leaders from several of OU’s Native organizations, like Miss and Mr. Indian OU, OU American Indian Student Association and OU Native greek life organizations, spoke at the welcome ceremony.
Tana Fitzpatrick, the associate vice president of tribal relations, began by saying that whenever she thinks of why Indigenous Peoples Day matters to her, she remembers when she sobbed during a law school internship interview because she was expressing how much she felt her presence meant for Native nations and how Indigenous people have endured.
“Today, while we are celebrating who we are, I want us to remember and honor our ancestors in all of the sacrifices they went through for us to be right at this moment,” Fitzpatrick said. “At the same time, I want us to celebrate the beauty of all of our cultures and what our cultures mean to us, to the university, to the state of Oklahoma, to the United States and to the world.”
Student leaders said they’re proud of Native American students who continue to work to make their nations known, as well as those who were raised removed from their heritage but are working on learning the culture and language.
“As someone who did not grow up in the culture, I am very thankful for my friends and community members for showing me traditional ways and being my support system on campus,” Macei Crotts, the president of Gamma Delta Pi, said during the ceremony. “To me, Indigenous Peoples Day is about being a united community. … Today is the day to be proud of who you are and your identity, and today is a great day to be Indigenous.”
Marissa Hernandez, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society treasurer and historian, said she never celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day with her family, but she recognizes the importance of showing up to this large cultural event and being there for other members of her community.
“I’ve had a lot of people saying that we don’t pursue higher education or we’re dying out when that isn’t really true,” Hernandez said. “So many (people) assume we’re all the same, but it’s so individualistic.”
Kelsey Morgan, an AISES freshman representative, said she grew up on a reservation and, being surrounded by other Native Americans her whole life, she never really grasped the importance of this day until she came to OU.
She said she was shocked coming from a Native school to find out OU, which is built on Indigenous land and has Native American land acknowledgments, did not recognize Indigenous Peoples Day as a university holiday.
“It does feel a little disrespectful and a little demeaning because there is a very strong Native population here, which is the whole reason I came to OU,” Morgan said. “To see that we’re not respected by ignoring this day, it doesn’t feel great.”
The OU Daily reached out to a university spokesperson about the holiday, but they did not answer as to why OU does not give students the day off, only that they recognize the holiday through the various events around campus.
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations also included beading, basketmaking and printmaking workshops in Copeland Hall.
Led by the Cherokee language instructors Christine Armer and Patrick Del Percio, the basketmaking workshop attracted about 50 participants.
Armer said double-layered basket weaving is one of the oldest forms of basketry in the United States. She explained how there were many different uses for the baskets as well as techniques used by the Cherokee Nation.
The beading workshop was led by led by American Indian sorority Gamma Delta Pi as members explained that Cherokee beadwork dates back to the 1700s and to how the art form was almost lost following the Trail of Tears.
Emily Black, a co-chair of the Gamma Delta Pi Black Council, said Indigenous Peoples Day is currently federally recognized as Columbus Day, despite President Joseph Biden’s formal recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day both in 2021 and 2022.
They said Columbus Day continues to overshadow Native American people in many ways and that Indigenous Peoples Day is a way of reclaiming what was once theirs.
“It’s just taking back that power that he took from many Natives,” Black said. “It’s very much a day about remembering that we are still here. We’re still thriving, and we're still making our presence known.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.