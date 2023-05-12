OU moves commencement ceremony to Lloyd Noble Center, will start at 7:30 p.m.

Due to anticipated weather, OU moved its commencement ceremony to the Lloyd Noble Center and it will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and graduates and guests can enter through any of the main venue entrances. Graduates should report to the graduate seating areas on the arena floor or in the lower-level sections.
Parking is available in any of the general parking spaces at the LNC. The clear bag policy remains in effect for the arena. Umbrellas will be permitted.
The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Friday in the Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
