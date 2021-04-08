You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU College Republicans host Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford for discussion on issues facing Republican Party

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
James Lankford

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford speaks at an OU College Republican event in the Thurman J. White Forum Building on April 8.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU College Republicans hosted Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford in a socially distanced conference room at the Thurman J. White Forum building Thursday afternoon.

The hour-long event served as a Q&A for the roughly 30 students in attendance to discuss multiple issues looming in the U.S. and for the Republican party, including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Joseph Howard, international studies junior and OU College Republicans chairman, said he wanted to begin the Q&A with a question about the Jan. 6 riot since Lankford was the last person to speak in the senate chamber before the mob entered the capitol.

Lankford was one of multiple GOP lawmakers opposing the certification of the election results before the rioters entered the building. Lankford later voted to certify the election results.

“I thought it was extremely important, and that's why I pretty much insisted on asking it right off the bat,” Howard said. “I thought it was an egregious act of mob violence, absolutely unbecoming of a democracy, unbecoming of a republic, and Sen. Lankford was there in the room where all this was happening.”

When reflecting on his experience at the Capitol, Lankford said the first image he saw of the destruction during the riot were rioters inside the senate chamber.

“One of the first images we see is viking-hat boy sitting in the Capitol, sitting inside the United States Senate Chamber, and I just can't tell you how awful that was, and how sad it is to be able to see that,” Lankford said. 

After Capitol Police cleared the senate chamber, Lankford said it was challenging to be the one to restart the debate.

“We got back into the chamber, and we finished the debate and I have the difficult position of being the one that was interrupted to have to restart the debate,” Lankford said. “I started with ‘Who in God's name thought it was a good idea to smash through the doors and windows of the capital saying we proved the gun rights by doing this.’ It doesn't bring anyone to your aid, or bring anyone to your side. … That’s not how we solve things.”

Lankford said he believed President Trump’s speech on Twitter in response to the attack was a good message, a sentiment Howard did not agree with.

“The Republican Party contributed pretty poorly to that issue that came about to the mob. The president stirred that mob up and sent them there, and his response afterwards was absolutely egregious,” Howard said. “I'll disagree with the senator — (I think) that President Trump had a terrible response about it. He said, ‘We love you, just go home,’ and things like that. That is bad, it is very bad. I feel like it's extremely important to never forget that day and to keep talking about it.”

Lankford also highlighted his views on other issues like abortion, admonishing Democrats for “taking the lives of children.”

“When I think about a child in the womb, that's not a woman's issue to me. That's the creation of God, value and worth,” Lankford said. “Science will tell me that the tissue in the womb has different DNA than the mom's tissue, different DNA than the dad's tissue. That tissue is different than every other bit of tissue in that woman's body. I want to completely honor her right to her body, but there's a second body.”

When asked about OU’s new semester-long diversity course set to launch in fall 2021, “Gateway to Belonging,” Lankford said he hopes the curriculum will not alienate certain sets of students for their identities.

“That class doesn't bother me as a title, but I don't know what the curriculum is, and (which) concepts are being taught,” Lankford said. “That's going to matter a lot. If it's imposing on people ‘You're evil and everyone else is good,’ that's a problem.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments