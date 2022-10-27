OU College of International Studies hosts panel to analyze ongoing attacks on Hazara community in Afghanistan

The David L. Boren College of International Studies hosted a panel Thursday and discussed the violence against the Hazara people in Afghanistan.
Panelists included Mehri Rezaee and Shabnam Khalilyar, Omar Khayyam scholars, and Morsal Saidi, an OU student. Joshua Landis, professor of Middle Eastern history and director of the Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Persian Gulf Studies, moderated the discussion.
The panel, called “Targeting Hazara People in Afghanistan,” began with opening remarks from Scott Fritzen, dean of the College of International Studies. Fritzen said it’s important to bring recognition to violence against the Hazara people in Afghanistan, adding there is an immediate need for a strong international response from the U.S. government.
Rezaee’s presentation started with discussions about the history of genocide in Afghanistan. She spoke about the influence of former Emir Abdur Rahman Khan in Afghanistan and his genocide of the Hazara people.
Rezaee spoke about Taliban violence such as suicide bombings and targeting of Hazara mosques, schools, educational centers and universities. Specifically, Rezaee said, the Taliban expelled students from Kabul University for protesting the Hazara genocide. She cited numerous historical records as evidence of the genocide such as official documents from the British Empire, the official historian of the court of Kabul and newspapers.
Khalilyar analyzed the Hazara genocide from a legal perspective, saying most modern attacks target young people and girls, with the most recent occurring last month. A suicide bombing at the Kaaj Educational Center in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of West Afghanistan killed 43 and wounded 83 on Sept. 30. Most of the victims were girls and young women.
Saidi said when she was 15 years old, the Taliban attacked her all-girls school with poisonous gas. The Taliban did this, Saidi said, in an effort to block women’s educational progress in Afghanistan.
“The Taliban do not consider any rights for women to get; they are afraid of empowerment. Most men in Afghanistan have the mindset that if (women) are uneducated, it is easier to control them,” Saidi said.
All three panelists said it’s necessary to spread awareness around the world of what is happening in Afghanistan.
“I respectfully ask you to help globalize the voices of Afghan girls and help give them their basic rights, such as education, and choose their future,” Saidi said.
The panelists then opened the floor to members of the audience. One audience member talked about their belief that the U.S. has an obligation to act.
“Think what the (U.S.) will do if one person is killed in Oklahoma,” the audience member said. “So when (Afghan deaths) rise, it becomes something like a habit. People get desensitized.”
Other audience members said the world is widely unaware of the Hazara attacks, adding that the U.S. and other countries hardly report about the attacks.
“It’s an important subject to spread, and I believe … (students) can bring attention to a bigger audience,” Landis said.
