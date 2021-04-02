You are the owner of this article.
OU College of International Studies announces resumption of study abroad trips to Puebla for summer 2021 semester

OU flag

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library on July 8, 2020

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU College of International Studies announced study abroad trips to Puebla, Mexico have been approved for summer 2021 in a Tuesday email.

Scott Fritzen, dean of the College of International Studies, wrote the approval for the program will rest on multiple contingencies.

“This approval means we can move forward with these plans, but it must be noted that various program and country-specific contingencies, many outside the control of the university, may lead to the necessity of cancelling programs at a later date, a possibility that always exists in study abroad,” Fritzen wrote in the email. “The College of International Studies and the OU Travel and Screening Committee will continue to closely monitor the situation and update the community and any programs affected.”

This decision comes after the March 12 announcement about the resumption of summer study abroad programs in 15 other countries, roughly a year after the first programs were shuttered due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

