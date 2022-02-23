OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Thursday

The OU Norman campus will close and continue remote work and virtual classes Thursday as sleet and heavy freezing rain carries into Thursday, according to an OU Norman Weather alert.
According to the alert, the university will continue online instruction because the weather is not expected to affect internet connectivity and power. OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules, according to OU’s website.
The alert stressed that nonessential employees who can’t work remotely will receive administrative leave, according to OU’s website. Employees unsure of their work schedule should check with their supervisors. Unnecessary travel to campus is discouraged.
This announcement follows an email from Norman Public Schools noting its decision to cancel all Thursday activities and engage in remote learning. The school system will post its plans for Friday classes on Thursday.
Freezing temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are expected to persist into Friday afternoon, according to an OU winter weather preparation email. Slick and hazardous road conditions will continue, according to the Norman National Weather Service.
