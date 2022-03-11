OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Friday

The OU Norman campus will close and move to remote work and virtual classes on Friday as a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 6 p.m., according to an OU Norman weather alert.
The university will move to online instruction because weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity and power, according to the alert.
OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules, according to OU’s website. Employees unsure of their work schedule should check with their supervisors.
Snow will accumulate mainly in northern Oklahoma and will taper off in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Some light freezing drizzle will be possible farther south before changing over to snow with light accumulations of ice and snow. Slick travel is expected Friday morning.
